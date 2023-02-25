Northwest Indiana Green Drinks will host a talk on fish populations in Lake Michigan virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Save the Dunes and NWI Green Drinks will host the presentation on "Where Have All the Natives Gone? Fish Cycles in Lake Michigan" at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. It will be live broadcast online and bring-your-own-beer, in keeping with the Green Drinks theme when the environmentally themed event got its start in Northwest Indiana bars.

"Do you recall when perch were so plentiful in Lake Michigan that local fisheries were family businesses? What about the dying alewives’ invasion that made our summers unbearable? How does the DNR decide whether to stock native or sports fish?" NWI Green Drinks Co-Founder Nancy Moldenhauer said. "We welcome back by popular demand presenter Ben Dickinson, Lake Michigan Fisheries Biologist of Indiana Department of Natural Resources, who was so sought after, we had to turn attendees away four years ago, and people have been asking for an updated repeat ever since."

Attendees can find out what happened to native lake perch and why the state stocks the salmon that's popular with sport fishermen.

"Join us Thursday to discover with Ben Dickinson what happened to once-popular fish and how the DNR decides which fish to stock," Moldenhauer said. "Discover with interesting and knowledgeable Ben the local fish and what factors influence their populations. Grab a delightful libation and some delicious eats at your place as he entertains the balance of predators and prey fish, how the DNR tries to manage that, and populations of diverse species over time such as salmon, lake trout, alewives, gobies, and yellow perch. You won’t want to miss this, so spread the word and invite some friends."

Northwest Indiana Green Drinks originally took place monthly in bars and brewery taprooms, usually in Michigan City. But since the pandemic it's switched to a permanent online format on the first Thursday of the month except for July and December, when it goes on hiatus.

The events are co-sponsored by Save the Dunes and the Michigan City Sustainability Commission while also being supported by 219 Green Connect. This month, guest hosts include 95.1 FM/AM 1420 WIMS, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and DNR Fish and Wildlife.

For more information, email NancyforVision@gmail.com.