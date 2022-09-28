Northwest Indiana native directs 'She-Hulk' episodes, returning to Region to shoot film

A Northwest Indiana native directed three episodes of a high-profile Disney+ series and will soon return to the Region to film her first full-length feature film.

Anu Valia, who grew up in Schererville and Highland, directed several episodes of the Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," a Marvel series about a character Stan Lee came up with in 1980 and who has been a member of the Avengers, Fantastic Four and Defenders over the years.

"It's been really great. I'm very honored to be a small part of small part of it, directing episodes five through seven" she said. "It's been incredible doing the principal photography. It's been fun and collaborative."

The comedic series, which follows She-Hulk's work as a lawyer who handles superhuman legal cases, is part of the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe that's taken the box office by storm over the past decade and a half.

The third and final episode Valia directed airs Thursday on Disney+, one of the most popular streaming services in the United States.

"It was an incredible opportunity," she said. "I felt a huge responsibility to the fans to tell her story deeply for the people who connect and care a lot about the character."

Valia has directed many short films and television episodes over the course of her career.

"Filmmaking was something I always wanted to do," she said. "I wanted to dive into different worlds and always admired different filmmakers for their storytelling ability."

Her influences include acclaimed directors Lynne Ramsay, Ruben Östlund and Michael Haneke.

Valia studied the craft of filmmaking at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

"I was immensely grateful to be able to dive into the art of filmmaking," she said. "Those years really shaped me."

Valia has directed episodes of "A.P. Bio," "At Home with Amy Sedaris," "Mixed-Ish," "First Wives Club" and "Awkafina Is Nora from Queens." She juggles the television directing gigs with her work as a filmmaker who's directed several short films that have screened at many film festivals.

"It's been incredible as a TV director," she said. "It's joyful. They kind of feed off each other. You tell very specific stories about characters and the minutia of moving through the world as independent filmmaking."

Valia's short films have been shown everywhere from New Orleans to Italy, taking home honors at one of the country's most prestigious film festivals.

Her short film "Lucia, Before and After" about a young woman waiting to have an abortion in Texas, won the 2017 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Jury Award.

"It aimed to start a conversation about the practical implication of government mandates that prevent women from having access to health care or make it very difficult to have health care," she said. "Sadly, even though it was made in 2017, it now feels quite dated. It's now almost completely impossible in certain states. It's sad that people's freedoms are being stripped away over time."

Her father Hardarshan Singh Valia, who still lives in Northwest Indiana, said she had a long list of accomplishments, including being compared by a French magazine to the acclaimed French New Wave director Agnès Varda.

"It shows a local girl can do this in any field," she said. "She's inspiring. She shows that you should follow your dreams."

He said he's proud of her many accolades, including having her NYU senior college thesis "Figs" selected by Torino International Film Festival in Italy and serving as an American Film Showcase film envoy representing the country's cinema on trips to Saudi Arabia and Uganda.

"Her passion for making art-centric films was evident from early years," he said. "She passionately follows her passion. That’s the message I would like to give to others: follow your dreams passionately and don’t be deterred by the obstacles. In the process, be good, give others what you have received. Hence, Anu has participated in programs of monitoring/tutoring new aspirants who wanted to enter the film industry.”

She has been working for nine years to get her first feature-length film, "We Strangers," made. It's now being produced by Vice and Pegasus Productions.

It will star Kirby Howell-Baptiste from "The Sandman" and Sarah Goldberg from "Barry."

"It's a drama about a woman who works as a commercial cleaner in Gary and ends up working for a rich white family in a richer town," she said. "She's learning how to assimilate but it comes at a cost. It kind of came out of my ideas and thoughts about assimilating outside in another space."

She's been writing and rewriting the screenplay for nine years while she sought funding for the project.

"It's been a long fundraising process, just waiting for the money," she said. "I was fortunate to get two producers. I got insightful notes on the script."

After years of work, study and honing her craft, she's more than ready to make the jump from short films to a full-length feature film.

"I'm really focused on making a truthful and accurate film, always thinking, 'What does this story need?'" she said. "Sometimes that's a shorter piece. Sometimes that's a longer piece."

It was important for her to shoot the movie in Northwest Indiana, to give it a sense of authenticity.

"Shooting in Indiana was non-negotiable to me, but we couldn't afford to shoot in Indiana until the tax breaks were just passed," she said. "We are so grateful and so happy that we'll be able to shoot this film in Indiana with a local cast and crew."

Valia plans to return soon to start scouting locations before shooting the film in Gary.

"I'm so excited," she said. "Northwest Indiana was home until I was 18 and made up so much of who I am. I am excited to make a film that accurately represents an experience here."

Her upbringing in the Region helped inform her work as a filmmaker.

"Who I am is completely shaped by where I grew up in Northwest Indiana," she said. "As an artist, returning home literally feels like a deep childhood need. I'm so happy to return but very nervous. I want to do it right and accurately and tell the story of an experience in our community."