Northwest Indiana native stars in hit 'Yellowstone' spinoff '1923'

Northwest Indiana native Aminah Nieves landed a starring role in the hit "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923," sharing the screen with the legendary movie stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Nieves was born and raised in Hammond and graduated from the Hammond Arts and Performance Academy at Morton High School.

"I am so proud of Aminah and the success she has seen recently," Hammond Arts and Performance Academy Technical Theater Director Melissa Brassard said. "She has worked hard on her craft in and out of high school, and it's paying off."

The show, on streaming service Paramount+ is a spinoff of the hit neo-Western drama "Yellowstone" that was created by Taylor Sheridan, stars Kevin Costner and charts conflicts between ranchers, land developers, a Native American reservation and Yellowstone National Park.

"1923" is a prequel that chronicles a previous generation of the Dutton family. Nieves stars as Teonna Rainwater, a Native American woman who was taken from her family and forced into a Catholic boarding school.

She's also appeared in the movies "V/H/S/99," "Blueberry" and "Dogwood." Her new show was Paramount+'s most-watched premiere ever with 7.4 million viewers. The streaming service, one of the newest to be launched, reaches more than 60 million households.

"I think it's great for our current students to see someone from their school be successful in their craft," Brassard said. "Sometimes it's hard for students to see they really can accomplish their dreams, so another success story they can relate to can give them encouragement to work hard."

Nieves graduated from Hammond Arts and Performance Academy in 2014 with a focus on acting and instrumental music.

As a student, she appeared in many productions, including "Mother Hicks," "Working," "The Children's Hour," "Nunsense," "Once on This Island," "Baby with the Bathwater," "Hairspray," "A Streetcar Named Desire" and "Harvey."

"She also participated in smaller cabaret-style shows we had, was in band and jazz band as well," Brassard said. "Aminah's high school training may have helped her get to the place she is now, but I think the most important part HAPA plays is to give students the space and opportunity to explore the arts. Aminah, like many other students, took advantage of every opportunity she could to be a part of productions, classes and experiences offered at HAPA. These things allowed her to get as much experience as possible, and experience is a great teacher."

Brassard worked with Nieves on many shows and directed her in productions of "Hairspray" and "Nunsense."

"She was always the biggest goofball who was up for doing anything, was welcoming and gracious to so many people," she said. "She was constantly making us laugh at her antics. She was a dependable student, actress and musician who was serious about her work, and not letting anyone down. She is very loving and loyal to her friends and family, and I'm so honored to still be a part of her life."

The Hammond Arts and Performance Academy seeks to prepare students like Nieves for careers in the arts in acting and many other fields, Brassard said.

"Aminah is just one of the many success stories we have from our HAPA alumni," Brassard said. "Many of them have continued to study the arts and are working professionally in their fields — some who have even returned to teach here."

