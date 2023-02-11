Lakeshore PBS is making local documentaries about Northwest Indiana available for students and educators across the Calumet Region and greater Chicagoland.

Teachers can stream "Shifting Sands: On the Path to Sustainability” and “Everglades of the North: The Story of the Grand Kankakee Marsh.” Lakeshore Public Media and the producers worked to make the documentaries more accessible after getting many requests from educators who wanted to incorporate them into the curriculum.

“My students are fortunate to have a local documentary, such as ‘Everglades of the North,’ available for viewing in my class at IUN via Lakeshore Public Media,” Indiana University Northwest professor Lora Mendenhall said. “Most students watching it for the first time know little to nothing about what was once the Grand Kankakee Marsh. The film not only teaches them about the history of a valued Northwest Indiana ecosystem and its demise in the late 1800s/early 1900s, but more importantly, it serves as a call to action regarding how they can help contribute to its restoration via hands-on service-learning and writing for environmental advocacy.”

Lee Botts, Pat Wisniewski, Tom Desch and Rana Segal produced “Shifting Sands: On the Path to Sustainability” about the Indiana Dunes and the threats it faced from encroaching industry. Wisniewski, Desch, Brian Kallies and Jeff Manes produced “Everglades of the North: The Story of the Grand Kankakee Marsh” about the wetlands in the Kankakee River watershed.

They wanted to highlight the local ecological treasures and raise awareness about environmental issues.

"The production teams of both Everglades of the North and Shifting Sands set out to make films that would draw attention to the wonderful natural resources right in our backyard. I can't think of a better way to shine a spotlight on these treasures of our environment than having them featured in local classrooms," Desch said.

The films can typically only be streamed through Lakeshore PBS when they're sponsored. The local PBS affiliate lined up funding through the rest of the school year.

"When our documentaries, ‘Everglades of the North’ and ‘Shifting Sands,’ first came out in 2012 and 2016, we created an educational component with the help of local teachers. Since then, the films and educator's guides have been used to educate thousands of students throughout Indiana and Illinois about the amazing history and natural world that exists around us. I am still amazed that after 10 years, we are still getting requests to use these films for education,” Wisniewski said.

Jaimi Golba, a naturalist at Discovery Charter School in Porter, said she never realized how unique the Region was while growing up in Chicago but now seeks to use "Shifting Sands" in the classroom to make her students aware of how the dunes are the fourth most biodiverse national park in the United States.

“Students from Discovery Charter School are from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties - therefore surrounded by the dunes. Not only do they live near the dunes, but we are also fortunate enough to have National Park trail access right next to school property and students get to hike weekly," she said. I want to use the documentary for our Place Based Special because even though the students are growing up near the National Park, I don't think all of them understand the significance of this area becoming a National Park and some of the fights that occurred to preserve this land."

“Everglades of the North: The Story of the Grand Kankakee Marsh” relates how the Grand Kankakee Marsh was once one of the largest wetlands in the country, chronicling what remains today. Wisniewski said the documentaries have had real-world impact.

"They say that art has the ability to inspire and influence change,” Wisniewski said. “After Everglades came out, it inspired the creation of a National Wildlife Refuge near the Kankakee River in Illinois, and we have been told by Paul Labovitz, the Superintendent of the Indiana Dunes, that Shifting Sands was the inspiration behind the push for National Park status, which made Indiana Dunes America's 61st National Park. That is the power of film."

For more information, visit lakeshorepbs.org.