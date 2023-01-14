Northwest Indiana Symphony Brass Quintet to play Valentine's Day Concert

Get in the mood for romance with some classical music courtesy of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Brass Quintet will perform a special Valentine’s Day Show at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Theatre at the Center at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

Trumpeter Greg Fudala, trumpeter Bill Camp, horn player John Schreckengost, trombonist Tom Stark and bass trombonist Darren Castellanos will play. They will “perform a mix of classical and contemporary romantic musical selections at this Sunday afternoon performance perfect for an early Valentine’s treat.’

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Group tickets also are available.

All seating is general admission.

Lead by Maestro Kirk Muspratt, the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra consists of about 75 professional musicians across Chicagoland who perform classical music and contemporary pops at the Living Hope Church at the border of Merrillville and Crown Point, as well as at free shows in parks around the Region in the summer. Its musical programming also includes a chorus, a youth orchestra and string and brass quartets.

Concert-goers can take in a pre-concert brunch at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts before the Feb. 5 matinee show.

Trama Catering is serving Sunday brunch at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with the dining room remaining open until 2 p.m.

For more information, call 219-836-0525 or visit https://nisorchestra.org/.