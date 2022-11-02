 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus to salute veterans

  Updated
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra Chorus is shown.

 Provided

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus plans a salute to veterans for Veterans Day this year.

The chorus directed by Thomas McNichols will perform its Salute to Veterans show at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at St. Thomas More Church at 8501 Calumet Ave. in Munster.

"The Symphony Chorus will share some wonderful patriotic standards including America The Beautiful, God Bless America, and The Battle Hymn of the Republic, alongside modern works: America Anthem, In Flanders Fields, and The Armed Forces Salute,” McNichols said.

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus is an offshoot of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra. Founded in 1987, it's comprised of volunteer singers from across Chicagoland.

As the symphony's choral component, it provides it with a wider repertoire, deeper texture and versatility, performing everything from reggae to requiems.

It will perform a selection of patriotic and military favorites for its Veterans Day show.

“We hope you'll join us as we pay homage to those who have so bravely served our country," he said.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Veterans can land free tickets through VetTix at vettix.org.

For more information or tickets, call 219-836-0525 or visit NISOrchestra.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

