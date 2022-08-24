Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra hires new chorus director

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra hired Thomas McNichols as its new chorus director.

He replaces Dr. Nancy Menk, who retired earlier this year. Conductor Kirk Muspratt welcomed McNichols who is currently the director of choral activities and vocal studies at Saint Xavier University in Chicago.

"After an extensive search and many fine recommendations, we chose Tom to direct our wonderful chorus,” Muspratt said. “I am sure that the chorus is going to enjoy working with him both as a musical colleague and as a human being."

In his new role, he will prepare the choir and work with the symphony's artistic director to ensure the highest musical standards for the ensemble. More than 100 volunteer singers from across Northwest Indiana and South Chicago participate in the choir, which performs with the symphony and does its own concerts of both masterworks and pops.

McNichols is a Saint Xavier alumnus who earned degrees in vocal performance and music education. He also has served on the faculty of Stoney Creek Elementary, St. Bernadette Catholic Academy, St. Cajetan School, St. Catherine of Alexandria School and Mother McAuley High School.

He has a masters in vocal performance at North Park University. He served as a featured soloist with the university choir, chamber singers and orchestra there. He also was a tenor soloist in Handel's Messiah and a participant in the Bach Week Festival Chorus in Chicago.

He has performed internationally. He also has volunteered for the Chicago Chapter of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians and served as the choir director for the Queen of Martyrs and Saint Bernadette Parish in Evergreen Park.