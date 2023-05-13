The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will roll the end credits on its 2022-2023 season with "Movie Magic."

The professional symphony will cast a spell with two performances of "Movie Magic" on June 8 and 9 right at the border of Merrillville and Crown Point.

Conductor Kirk Muspratt will lead the performances at 7:30 p.m. at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church at 9000 W. Taft Street in Merrillville. Violinist Esme Arias-Kim will perform as a special guest at both concerts.

“Esme is such a phenomenal talent, and we can’t wait to share her with you,” said Muspratt. “So much great movie and entertainment music!”

The concert will feature compositions from cinematic scores like "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," "Raging Bull," "Maltese Falcon," "James Bond" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Arias-Kim, a 17-year-old who won the 2023 Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artists Competition, will play the third movement from Korngold’s Hollywood Concerto.

Sponsors include Purdue University Northwest, John W. Anderson Foundation, WANISS, John Cicco’s Menswear, The Neff Family, Sue & Andy Arnold, Precision Control Systems, American Precision Services, Vidimos, Inc, In memory of Dr. Henry & Jeanette Giragos, The Times Media Co. and Crown Point Community Foundation.

Tickets range from $40 to $75 each and cost $10 for students.

For more information or tickets, call 219-836-0525 or visit NISOrchestra.org.