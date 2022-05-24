Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra to play 'Iconic Hits of the 1970s'

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will play the "Iconic Hits of the '70s" to wrap up its current 2021-2022 season.

The symphonic pops concert will take place on June 16 and Friday, June 17 at Living Hope Church at 9000 Taft St. in Merrillville at the border of Crown Point.

It will feature guest performances by AJ Swearingen and Jayne Kelli.

"AJ Swearingen and Jayne Kelli, the Florida-based husband and wife duo, are steeped in the sounds of Americana and country-folk with rich harmonies and voices that are a modern echo of the singer-songwriters of the '60s and ’70s," the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra said in a press release. "Being heavily influenced by the iconic songwriters of the ’70s, they developed an emotive and nostalgic symphonic pops show of essential songs from the era; an era of singer-songwriters that Swearingen notes 'has never been duplicated.'"

Music Director and Conductor Kirk Muspratt will conduct the shows, which will feature many familiar pop favorites.

"The duo will perform with the symphony on hits like 'Wild World' by Cat Stevens, 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac, 'Sundown' by Gordon Lightfoot, 'The Boxer' by Simon and Garfunkel, 'Fire and Rain' by James Taylor, 'Time in a Bottle' by Jim Croce, and many more," the symphony said in a press release.

Sponsors include The Times Media Company, WANISS, Precision Control Systems, MonoSol, John Cicco’s Menswear and the Crown Point Community Foundation.

Tickets range from $35 to $75. Student tickets are $10.

For more information, call 219-836-0525 or visit NISOrchestra.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.