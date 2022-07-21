Norway's Espen Jorstad wins poker's world championship and $10 million

The world champion of poker is an international player for the fourth consecutive year.

Espen Jorstad, representing the country of Norway, won the Main Event at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas last weekend. The competition attracted 8,662 players from countries all around the world.

The tournament, which is regarded as the world championship of professional poker, took place over nine days to get down to the final table of 10 players.

Eleven hours later, the table matching the final three was set, with Jorstad holding a commanding chip lead (298,000,000) over Adrian Attenborough (149,800,000), and Michael Duek (72,100,000).

Duek, from Argentina, was the first of the trio to leave. His third-place finish in the tournament was worth $4-million.

His exit left Jorstad and Attenborough to duke it out in heads-up play. Attenborough called Jorstad, who revealed a full house to win the crown. The runner-up, who hails from Australia, took home a $6-million cash prize.

This year’s Main Event was held on the famed Las Vegas Strip for the first time in its 52-year history.

In addition to becoming an instant multi-millionaire, Jorstad was presented with the newly designed Main Event bracelet by senior vice president and general manager of Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s, Jason Gregorec.

The impressive piece of jewelry is custom created from 500 grams of 10 karat white and yellow gold and is bedecked with 55 and a half karats in precious stones (2,767 of them) including rubies, and black and white diamonds.

Bally’s is in the process of being rebranded into Horseshoe. It was at the original Horseshoe Casino in Downtown Las Vegas that the very first World Series of Poker was held in 1970.

The late gaming legend Benny Binion, founder of Horseshoe, is the founding father of the competition, which is now the longest-running poker tournament in the world.

“This year’s historic WSOP was special for the poker community,” said Ty Stewart, senior vice president and executive director of the World Series of Poker. “Against all odds, poker made its way back in a big way and for the first time to the Las Vegas Strip.

“To see Espen persevere through 8,662 Main Even entrants, the second most in WSOP history, was incredible. We’re looking forward to raising Espen’s banner and coming back bigger than ever in the new Horseshoe Las Vegas next summer.”

