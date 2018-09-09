For those desiring to take an excursion of the food and wine type, head over the border and into Michigan.
Southwest Michigan has developed quite a reputation for its wines through the years. And one family who is continuing to foster that strong reputation is the Moersch family.
As the owning entity of Tabor Hill Winery and Restaurant in Buchanan, Round Barn Winery in Baroda and Free Run Cellars in Berrien Springs, the Moersch family is intent on bringing quality wines, spirits and food to consumers. The Moersch family also owns and operates The Round Barn Brewery and Public House Restaurant.
Each of the properties has a distinctly different atmosphere and vibe.
At Tabor Hill Winery and Restaurant, guests will find 50 acres of vineyards and a full scale fine dining restaurant along with event spaces, tasting room and more. Tabor Hill's executive chef Ryan Thornburg is passionate and detailed about his menu at the restaurant.
Round Barn Winery, a 42-acre estate with its signature Amish round barn, is a more casual property and features a commercial tasting room and shop, a food truck on the premises and live entertainment on its "Jammin' in The Vineyard " series schedule. The series is presented at various times in the summer and through the fall.
Free Run Cellars is a more boutique type of property where guests can stop in for a drink and small bites. The menus at all the Moersch properties are curated by culinary director and chef Thornburg.
Matt Moersch, winemaker, distiller and CEO and partner at Moersch Hospitality Group, said he's long enjoyed the wine making and brewing process and the day to day business of being in the wine making and hospitality arena.
"I enjoy the creative part. I like everything from growing the grapes to putting (the wines) in the barrel to offering it to the customers," he said, adding that being involved also in food and wine pairings and other aspects of the business is extremely interesting.
"We're proud of what we do," Moersch said. He added, with all of their properties, they try to offer something a little different in the consumer world of wine tasting and visiting vineyards.
At Tabor Hill, guests can take a unique walking tour through the vineyards and the production facility on the premises and also taste wines throughout the experience. The tours are held on weekends through the fall.
"We have tours every hour on the hour on Saturdays and Sundays," Moersch said. (Note: Tours are available only through the fall, weather permitting).
One of the special attractions at Round Barn Winery is the "Jammin' in the Vineyard" live music series. The Jammin' in the Vineyards series, Moersch said, has been a popular event at Round Barn for the past six years.
"We have everything from bluegrass to country and cover bands," Moersch said. "It's a nice mix. And it's always fun."
Moersch encourages guests to come out and "make a day of it." It's a chance also to explore the Round Barn Winery and its environs.
The Jammin' series, Moersch said, allows people a chance to keep coming back to hear different music and to learn about what's new on the winery scene.
Upcoming events in the series include Easy Riders and Pork Sliders (Hog Roast and Biker Rally) on Sept. 29 and Hallowine Party, Oct. 27.
Moersch said he admires the work chef Thornburg has done at all of the properties. At Free Run, he said, Thornburg gets creative with smaller bites and other dishes.
"Chef Ryan can do more experimenting there," Moersch said, adding Free Run's atmosphere is likened to a testing ground in some respects.
"At Free Run and Tabor Hill, I have the chance to do more unique items," agreed chef Ryan Thornburg. Items such as Pepper Bacon Wrapped Dates, Everything Bagel Deviled Eggs, Wild Mushroom & Muenster Cheese Strudel, Pimento Cheese Dip and Kalamata & Herb Feta Dip were recently features at Free Run.
Among items on Tabor Hill's dinner menu are Tastes such as Chickpea Fritters, Arborio Rice Crusted Calamari, Roasted Duck Tamales and sandwiches such as Kobe Beef Sliders and main entrees such as traditional Pan-Seared Sea Scallops to Grilled Prime Filet.
Thornburg said when pairing food and wine, one doesn't want "the food to outshine the wine." They have to blend well together. "You want the two to complement one another," he said, adding that he looks at the "acidity" of the wine during the pairing process as well.
"We try to keep it as simple as possible and (keep it) based on a good (culinary) foundation and good techniques," the chef said.
About the food and wine pairing process and his menu creations, Thornburg said "We put a lot of pride into using local and regional products. And we try (our best) to please the guests."
To learn more about Tabor Hill, Round Barn and Free Run, visit drinkmichigan.com. The following list features information about the properties.
• Free Run Cellars
10062 Burgoyne Road, Berrien Springs, Michigan
• Round Barn Winery
10983 Hills Road, Baroda, Michigan
800-716-9463
Tabor Hill Winery and Restaurant
185 Mt. Tabor Road, Buchanan, Michigan
269-422-1161