Noted Region author to sign books in Highland

HIGHLAND — A noted Region author will appear at a downtown Highland bookstore to sign his latest works.

Kenneth J. Schoon will appear at Miles Books at 2819 Jewett Avenue in Highland from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. He will sign copies of his new book "Pullman" about industrialist George Pullman's master-planned working community serving his luxury train car factory on the South Side, as well as the second edition of "Dreams of Duneland," a coffee table photography book that depicts the Indiana Dunes. Both books came out in August.

"He is a retired earth science teacher, former Associate Dean of Education at IU Northwest, and presently a Munster Town Councilman," Miles Books owner Jim Roumbos said.

Quarry Press just published a second edition of "Dreams of Duneland: A Pictorial History of the Indiana Dunes Region," which first came out in 2013. It features many updates, as well as a new foreword and afterword.