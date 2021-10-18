Noted Region author to sign books in Highland

HIGHLAND — A noted Region author will appear at a downtown Highland bookstore to sign his latest works.
Kenneth J. Schoon will appear at Miles Books at 2819 Jewett Avenue in Highland from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. He will sign copies of his new book "Pullman" about industrialist George Pullman's master-planned working community serving his luxury train car factory on the South Side, as well as the second edition of "Dreams of Duneland," a coffee table photography book that depicts the Indiana Dunes. Both books came out in August.
"He is a retired earth science teacher, former Associate Dean of Education at IU Northwest, and presently a Munster Town Councilman," Miles Books owner Jim Roumbos said.
Quarry Press just published a second edition of "Dreams of Duneland: A Pictorial History of the Indiana Dunes Region," which first came out in 2013. It features many updates, as well as a new foreword and afterword.
"The second edition of 'Dreams of Duneland' beautifully illustrates the dunes region, from the past to the present. Since the first edition, the Indiana Dunes area has become an official national park," publisher Quarry Books said. "With more than 400 stunning images, many of them new, Dreams of Duneland showcases the breathtaking sand dunes, as well as the rest of this newly minted park, which includes savanna, wetland, prairie, and forest and is home to a wide variety of plant and animal species. Kenneth J. Schoon reveals how the preserved area of the Indiana Dunes National Park — which sits by residential communities, businesses, and cultural attractions — has a long history of competition among farmers, fur traders, industrialists, and conservationists."
His new book "Pullman" examines the history of the Pullman neighborhood that was recently declared a National Monument, a center of labor strife where railroad cars were built for decades.
"George Pullman's legacy lies in the town that bears his name. As one of the first thoroughly planned model industrial communities, it was designed to give the comforts of a permanent home to the employees who built America's most elegant form of overnight railroad travel," publisher Arcadia Press said. "But the town was more than just a residential wing of sleeper car manufacturing; its 1894 railroad strike led to the national Labor Day holiday. In the early twentieth century, the Pullman Company became the country's largest employer of African Americans, who then formed the nation's first successful Black labor union. Author Kenneth Schoon revisits Pullman's monumental history and the lessons it continues to provide."
He also will sign copies of "Calumet Beginnings: Ancient Shorelines and Settlements at the South End of Lake Michigan," which covers the geology and history of the Calumet Region. It's one of the most widely circulated books about Northwest Indiana at local libraries and bookshops.
Anyone who can't make it to the signing can reserved a signed copy of any book by calling 219-838-8700.
