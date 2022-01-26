Notre Dame stars, Cubs players and Jason Vorhees actor to appear at Da Region Sports Cards & Collectibles Expo

Notre Dame stars, Cubs players and the actor who played Jason Vorhees will sign autographs at Da Region Sports Cards & Collectibles Expo this weekend.

Forever Young Sports Cards, a sports memorabilia shop in Schererville, will stage the expo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday at Villa Cesare Banquets and Events at 900 Eagle Ridge Drive in Schererville.

People can find sports cards, other trading cards, Pokemon, Magic, jerseys, memorabilia, comics, toys, figures, Hot Wheels, framed pieces, bobbleheads, Funko Pops and other collectibles.

More than 150 vendors will sell items to collectors and other hobbyists.

Several sports stars and an actor will sign autographs for a charge. People can get photos, tickets or memorabilia signed by Notre Dame Fighting Irish All-American Michael Mayer, Notre Dame All-American Kyren Williams, Notre Dame record holder Michael Floyd, Miami Ohio Redhawks quarterback AJ Mayer, Jason Voorhees actor Ari Lehman from the first "Friday the 13th" movie, Chicago Cubs prospect Owen Caissie and former Cubs player Jody Davis, a Gold Glove winner and two-time All-Star who played on the 1984 National League Eastern Division title-winning Cubs team.

More than 1,000 people have attended Da Region Sports Cards & Collectibles Expo in past years with a bigger turnout each year. Organizers expect perhaps the largest attendance yet this weekend.

The event is free and open to the public. Langel's Pizza of Schererville will sell food at a concession stand at the event in the banquet hall, which is tucked away behind the Home Depot store on Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville.

For more information, visit ForeverYoungSportsCards.com or call 219-440-7071.

