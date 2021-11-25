'Nutcracker' productions add to magic of holidays

For many theater fans, it's just not the holiday season if they haven't planned an outing to see "The Nutcracker."

The popular ballet tells the story of young Clara and her winter adventures where she encounters a Kingdom of Sweets, battles between mice and toy soldiers and other happenings.

There are various "Nutcracker" performances that take place in the Region and throughout Chicagoland.

Indiana Ballet Theatre (IBT) regularly performs "The Nutcracker" during the holiday season. This year the troupe will present "The Nutcracker" Dec. 3, 4 and 5 at Indiana University Northwest in Gary and Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at Hoosier Theatre in Whiting.

Indiana Ballet Theatre's founder, Gloria Touhy, said, in a past interview, that the holiday production has been a longtime favorite of Region audiences.

"Audiences come back year after year," Touhy said. Families often attend together and it's not unusual for them to keep bringing new generations to the production.

IBT's performance of "The Nutcracker" long has starred troupe members as well as special guest dancers from the community.