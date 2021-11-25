'Nutcracker' productions add to magic of holidays

For many theater fans, it's just not the holiday season if they haven't planned an outing to see "The Nutcracker."
The popular ballet tells the story of young Clara and her winter adventures where she encounters a Kingdom of Sweets, battles between mice and toy soldiers and other happenings.
There are various "Nutcracker" performances that take place in the Region and throughout Chicagoland.
Indiana Ballet Theatre (IBT) regularly performs "The Nutcracker" during the holiday season. This year the troupe will present "The Nutcracker" Dec. 3, 4 and 5 at Indiana University Northwest in Gary and Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at Hoosier Theatre in Whiting.
Indiana Ballet Theatre's founder, Gloria Touhy, said, in a past interview, that the holiday production has been a longtime favorite of Region audiences.
"Audiences come back year after year," Touhy said. Families often attend together and it's not unusual for them to keep bringing new generations to the production.
IBT's performance of "The Nutcracker" long has starred troupe members as well as special guest dancers from the community.
FYI: Indiana Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker" will be performed at 7 p.m. Dec. 3; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4; and 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway, Gary; and at 7 p.m. Dec. 10; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11; and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at Hoosier Theatre, 1335 119th St., Whiting. Tickets are $22 to $25. Visit ibtnw.org.
The Joffrey Ballet also has been presenting "The Nutcracker" for decades during the holiday season.
The Joffrey Ballet's version of "Christopher Wheeldon's The Nutcracker," will be presented Dec. 4 to 26 at the troupe's new home, Lyric Opera House in Chicago.
Wheeldon's "The Nutcracker" transforms the traditional story and sets it in Chicago around the time of the Columbian Exposition. In this production, the story is centered around Marie, who is from a poor, hardworking immigrant family.
Marie, while in a dream, embarks on a journey with a life-size Nutcracker and the Impressario. They travel to the land of the Columbian Exposition, where they visit exciting ethnic pavilions.
It's always been a tradition that The Joffrey also holds auditions every year for young dancers from around Chicagoland as well as the Region to take part in "The Nutcracker." This year those auditions were held in September.
FYI: "The Nutcracker" by The Joffrey Ballet will run Dec. 4 to 26 at Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $35. Visit joffrey.org or call 312-386-8905.