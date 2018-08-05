One of Northwest Indiana’s newest parks is a challenging and fun adventure activity location, tucked into a secluded forest area just off U.S. 30.
And on Aug. 25, Edge Adventures Deep River Aerial Park, a tree-to-tree adventure course featuring more than 50 treetop obstacles, is celebrating its first birthday by offering special pricing — a one-hour course for $15. Guests also are invited to bring gifts that will be donated to Toys for Tots.
Edge Adventures is the newest attraction of Lake County Deep River Park, and is located next door to Lake County's Deep River Waterpark. In fact, if you’re floating along on the Lazy River at Deep River, you can look up and see people in the trees at Edge.
Did you ever wonder what it would be like to travel from tree to tree, never putting your feet on the ground? On a hot Saturday afternoon, my adult son, Owen, my granddaughter, Molly, and I set out for Edge Park hoping we were up for the challenge.
Edge Adventures Aerial Park shares a driveway with Deep River Waterpark. Instead of driving into the large parking lot, turn right and you’ll see the sign. Park your car and stroll into the woods, and you’ll see the aerial obstacle courses.
There are seven courses on the property, color-coded by difficulty: yellow is the easiest, then green, brown, blue, and the hardest, purple. The black course is zip-line only. In addition, there is a junior course for the smaller set. Before starting, everyone gets instruction, then everyone gets a helmet, a harness and gloves.
Sally Burch, director of operations, said the safety-conscious park is set up on a belay system: Everyone is always hooked in.
A belay device is a mechanical piece of climbing equipment used to control a rope during activities.
“Visitors who have tried zip-lining while on vacation somewhere are always amazed when they put on a harness, because they’ve just had to wear a belt elsewhere and they realize how unsafe they were,” she said. She said her staff is constantly watching as they roam the park, so they can get someone down who might be having difficulty.
Adventure is hard to describe, fun to experience
To do the courses, children must reach 66 inches while standing flat-footed. Molly was chagrined when she couldn’t reach. She didn’t want to hear that she was limited to the "kids course" — she didn’t mind so much when it was called the junior course. Molly just turned 9, and she’s small, so the junior course was quite challenging for her.
All the self-guided courses start from the same tree, with two courses starting from each ladder. There are color-coded signs explaining difficulty. As people go from tree to tree 20 to 70 feet in the air, they encounter a different kind of obstacle after every tree.
After conquering the yellow course, Owen said it was fun and challenging, but he thought it would be more fun on a cooler day.
The park is filled with tall, well-developed trees. Burch said that when they built the park, they didn’t take any trees down, designing the courses to fit the existing trees and clearing some of the groundcover and adding wood chips.
Deep River is the company's third park. The first, Koteewi Aerial Park in Noblesville, opened in July 2016. The second, Rum Village Aerial Park in South Bend, opened in August 2016. The next park will be in Wooddale, Illinois. All three are located inside or adjacent to an existing park.
Burch said their greatest obstacle is that nobody knows what an aerial adventure is. People have to see it to understand, she said.
Edge Adventures Deep River Aerial Park is open every day except Tuesdays until Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays only through the end of September.
The last start time is 4 p.m. They take 20 people every 30 minutes.
They'll add Friday nights from 4 to 8 p.m. all October through Nov. 4. For the night climbs everyone will have to wear headlamps, and there will be lights on the course — for that "spooky" feeling. The course will close for the season on Nov. 4.