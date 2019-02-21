Thanos's snap may have wiped out half the universe at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War," but don't expect it to be any less crowded at NWI Comic-Con this year at a time when comic book movies dominate the box office and much of the popular culture.
The popular comic book and pop culture convention, where many people cosplay as super heroes like Deadpool, Aquaman, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, returns Feb. 23 to the Halls of St. George at 905 E. Joliet St. in Schererville. Now in its sixth year, "The Region's premier comic book show" will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"All early bird tickets sold out quick," founder and showrunner Brian Grabinski said. "Based on the early bird and general admission ticket sales we are looking to bring in another 3,500 to 4,000 pop culture fans to Northwest Indiana."
Guests this year include "Deadpool" and "Batman Eternal" writer and artist Tim Seeley, "Star Wars: Dark Empire" artist Dave Dorman, "SpongeBob Comics" writer and penciller Hilary Barta, "Plastic Man" writer and inker Doug Rice, "Alice Cooper vs. Chaos!" writer and penciller Jim Terry, and "Rise of the Black Flame" penciller and inker Christopher Mitten.
Other comic book artists on hand will include Cory Hamscher of "All-New Ghost Rider," Frank Fosco of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle"s and "Savage Dragon," Mikey Babinski of "Blackest Night: Rise of the Black Lanterns" and "Scarlet Spider," Don Kramer of "Aquaman" and "Batman Arkham," Jordan Gunderson of "Executive Assistant Assassins," Jeffrey Moy of "Legion of Super-Heroes," Nick Choles of "Doc Savage" and "Star Wars," Tony Moy of "Batman/The Maxx: Arkham Dreams" and "The X-Files," Stuart Sayger of "Vampirella vs. Reanimator" and "Bram Stoker's Death Ship," and Jonathan La Mantia of "Heavy Metal."
Attendees can buy art prints or original artwork from the creators themselves in an Artist Alley, or just talk to them about their favorite titles and characters.
Grabinski said the family-friendly comic book show offers "something for everyone," including more than 100 exhibitors with comic books, collectibles, action figures and Funko Pop! figures.
Many go just for the people watching and there will be cosplay contests for teens and adults and a children's cosplay parade and many don elaborate superhero costumes, such as of Swamp Thing, Daredevil, Spider-Gwen or The Joker. Plenty dress up as characters from "Star Wars," "Mad Max: Fury Road," the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," and many other movies and television shows.
Vendors such as Grindhouse Cafe and Sci-Fi Donuts will sell food and beverages.
Tickets are $10 and the first 1,000 in attendance get swag bags full of comics and coupons from Dark Horse Comics. Veterans, military members, first responders, firefighters and police also can get a discount if they provide a valid ID.