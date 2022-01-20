NWI Comic-Con to come back after COVID-19 hiatus

Like a superhero after a short-lived death, NWI-Comic Con is returning.

Northwest Indiana's comic book and pop culture convention was canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic last year. But NWI Comic-Con will be back for an eighth year next month, moving from the Halls of St. George in Schererville to a new venue in Crown Point.

NWI Comic-Con will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the Lake County Fairgrounds at 889 S. Court St. in Crown Point. It will be held inside the Industrial Building.

“All of us have experienced loss, setbacks and hardships during these trying times, but now we have the opportunity to come together and celebrate the unique worlds of superheroes, villains, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, cosplay and so much more,” NWI Comic-Con’s founder and showrunner Brian Grabinski said. “We’re not corporate-owned or operated, we just truly enjoy sharing our love of comics and pop culture with the Northwest Indiana community and look forward to doing so once again as safely as possible.”

The event typically draws thousands from across Northwest Indiana. It features many artists, cosplayers, collectibles and boxes and boxes of comic books.