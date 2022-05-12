 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWI Parkinsons to host dinner dance at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts

The Center for Visual and Performing Arts will host the upcoming NWI Parkinsons dinner dance.

Nearly 1 million people in the United States and 10 million people worldwide suffer from Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that impacts movements and becomes increasingly debilitating over time.

That's more than the number of Americans diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and Lou Gehrig's disease combined, according to the Parkinson's Foundation.

About 60,000 Americans get diagnosed with Parkinson's every year and the number of people suffering from the disease in the United States is expected to swell to 1.2 million by 2030.

People can help at attending the upcoming NWI Parkinsons fundraising dance in Munster.

The nonprofit's sixth annual dinner dance will take place at 5:30 p.m. May 20 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

Uptown Dance Band will perform live music for dancing, and the renowned vibraphonist Di’ Kobie Berry will play dinner music.

"This event helps fund their annual Educational Symposium for Parkinson disease and weekly exercise classes and programs which meet in the Activities Room at the Parkinson Building in Highland and Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus in Merrillville," spokesperson Evelyn Morrison said.

Parkinson's costs the United States an estimated $52 billion a year in medical expenses, lost income and Social Security payments, according to the Parkinson's Foundation. Medications alone run $2,500 a year.

Tickets to the dinner dance fundraiser are $125 and cover champagne, hors d'oeuvres, silent auction tables, a cash bar, dinner, dancing, live entertainment and a raffle.

People can buy tickets at the NWI Parkinsons office at 2927 Jewett Ave. in Highland or by calling 219-237-2342.

