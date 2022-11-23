 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWI performers to star in Chicago's Thanksgiving parade

Chicago's Thanksgiving parade will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday.

The festive Thanksgiving parade in Chicago will feature an assortment of entertainers, celebrities, fun floats and more, including representation from Northwest Indiana performers.

There’s always a party atmosphere surrounding the popular parade and people enjoy being together, believes Phil Purevich, executive producer of Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade.

“Parades are part of the fabric of America,” Purevich said. “It’s a way for the community to come together and celebrate.”

The 103rd Lowell Labor Day Parade Monday featured 108 entries, an increase from the 80 participants during the pandemic, said Sue Peterson, parade chair.

Purevich, who is a Gary native, said he’s been the executive producer of the parade since 1997. This year marks the 88th running of the event.

Among performance groups starring in this year’s parade will be Bishop Noll Institute’s Marching Band from Hammond; Ray of Hope Riders of Lowell; Ballet Folklorico Yolotzin of East Chicago and Michigan City Soul Steppers Drill Team from Michigan City.

Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 Thanksgiving day. The free parade will travel down State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street. Parade goers may also purchase VIP viewing tickets. Cost for the VIP tickets is $60 and are available at chicagothanksgivingparade.com.

Purevich said there will be a variety of floats and inflatables as well in the parade. Celebrities who will co-host the parade will be actors Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch.

Purevich said the parade will be broadcast on CW26 for the first time. It can be seen on WCIU, Channel 26.1, XFINITY 183|1026, RCN 6/606, WOW 10/207, Dish 26, Direct TV 26, Spectrum Charter 22/616 and U-Verse 10/1010.

“CW26 will be a great home for us,” Purevich said.

Among other entertainment organizations, which represent diverse cultures, to be featured in the parade are American Blues Theater, Ballet Folklorico Sones Mexicanos, Cirque Experience, country artist Donnie Lee Strickland, Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline, Danza Azteca Xochitl-Quetzal, Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago, Huaxing Arts Group, Music Theater Works, Renacer Boliviano and others.

Also featured will be Bloom Township High School Marching Band of Chicago Heights; Marist High School Marching Band of Chicago; and Thornwood High School Marching Band of South Holland.

FYI: Visit chicagothanksgivingparade.com.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

