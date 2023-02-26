Relationships can be messy, bittersweet, complicated, joyous, saddening and empowering. Sometimes all on the same day.

Some couples stay together for decades. Other couples for only a few days. Love can be a thorny rose bush that pricks even the best-suited couples. Romance can blossom from the seeds of love, passion, commitment and compassion. Or it can die on the vine of wishful thinking garden-variety complacency. It’s a mystery for everyone.

These are the topics explored by Times columnist Jerry Davich and his wife, Karen, on their new podcast, “She Said, He Said,” featured at nwi.com with video versions. Audio versions of the podcast can be found on several streaming platforms. Listen and subscribe at Spotify, Apple, Google, Audacy, iHeart, Omny and others.

Jerry and Karen, who have four adult children and stepchildren, delve into sensitive subjects such as the challenges of blended families, raising stepchildren, finding time for romance and dealing with an empty nest home.

The couple also invites guests into the studio to ask, and answer, a full house of questions: Do opposites really attract? Can couples stay together after cheating? Do “love languages” make a difference? Is it better to marry younger or older in life? What exactly defines flirting? And how do you trust romance after a soul-crushing divorce?

Similar to a couple’s public announcement on Facebook, it’s “complicated.”

“She Said, He Said” playfully debates other relationship topics that some couples deal with such as pet peeves, May-December relationships, “walkaway wife syndrome” and theories on how to make up after a fight or argument.

The first episode, which launched Feb. 14, focuses on how couples first met. Was it love at first sight or love after several months? A married couple from Hobart shares their unique love story, explaining why their first and second kisses came exactly 10 years apart at New Year’s Eve parties.

The second episode shares what it is like for a police officer, whose instinct leads to danger, to live with a high school teacher who’s more stressed than ever in her career. A bomb threat called in to her school, when they’re both on duty, sets the stage.

The third episode profiles a single mother of three boys who shares her hilarious and insightful experiences with online dating. And what others shouldn’t do if they try it.

“She Said, He Said” volleys back and forth between difficult issues and silly subjects, both from a woman’s and a man’s point of view, dissecting the incredibly challenging adventure of mating, dating and somehow staying together. Or not staying together.

Future episodes will focus on child adoption, codependent couples, romance tips and what happens when people settle for a relationship that doesn’t live up to what they wanted once upon a time.

Other topics include the generational differences between the sexes, the audible enjoyment or irritation of ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response), favorite “Off the Eaten Path” restaurants for date nights and “A Lovely Waste of Time,” sharing lighthearted stories about what most couples deal with on a daily basis.

“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises, recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart. (For more information, visit creataspaceplace.com.)

Watch video trailers of the podcast at nwi.com. Submit suggestions for future topics at Jerry.Davich@nwi.com.