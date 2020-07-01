You are the owner of this article.
Octave Chanute celebration grounded at Indiana Dunes National Park
Octave Chanute celebration grounded at Indiana Dunes National Park

Octave Chanute celebration grounded at Indiana Dunes National Park

An annual celebration of Octave Chanute – whose experiments with gliders at the Indiana Dunes helped inspire The Wright Brothers – has been grounded as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but should take flight again next year.

The National Park Service is canceling the Aviation Day program it has been hosting for the last few years in August at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center at the Indiana Dunes National Park. The program recognizes and informs the public about Chanute's pioneering flights along the Lake Michigan shoreline in the late 1890s that greatly influenced the development of the airplane.

"Due to the difficulty in social distancing for such a popular program, Aviation Day is canceled for 2020 with hopes that it can return in the summer of 2021," the National Park Service said in a press release. "One of the highlights of this year’s program was to be the showing of the new documentary, 'Octave Chanute: Patron Saint of Flight' by local filmmaker Paul Nelson. Fortunately, the film will be shown locally on public broadcasting stations."

Merrillville-based Lakeshore PBS will air the locally made Chanute documentary at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 5. It should also be rerun in the future on the local PBS affiliate, which airs on Channel 56.

"Check your local listings for future opportunities to learn about this important part of our Indiana dunes history," the National Park Service said in a press release.

