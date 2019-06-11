Octave Grill named best burger place in Indiana

Octave Grill in Chesterton has been named the best place to grab a burger in the entire state of Indiana, according to Buzzfeed and Yelp.
The hip burger restaurant at 105 S. Calumet Road in downtown Chesterton., which serves creative grass-fed beef burgers, craft beer, and tater tots, was named the most popular burger place in the state by reviewers who post to the San Francisco-based review website Yelp. Buzzfeed's "Here's The Best Burger Joint In Every State" article identified the most best-reviewed burger restaurants in every state using a Yelp algorithm that weighted reviews.
"This is my favorite burger place since moving to Chesterton," one Yelper wrote. "I love the burger of the month and frequent Octave a lot. The burgers are packed with great flavor, and the sweet potato tots with chunky grain mustard are my favorite."
Another reviewer praised the use of ingredients like crimini mushrooms, habanero havarti, fig jam and Capriole organic goat cheese.
"These are the burgers you're looking for," the reviewer wrote. "This place has delicious, juicy burgers and interesting sides served. They use really fresh, locally sourced ingredients."
Octave Grill is named for the early aviation pioneer Octave Chanute who flew a glider over the Indiana Dunes. Originally tucked away in a cramped space with a line out the door, it moved to a much larger location in downtown Chesterton last year.
It makes gourmet burgers with premium grass-fed Tallgrass Beef from retired newscaster Bill Kurtis, including burgers of the month. An example of the burgers on the menu is the Fried Cheese that features roasted red peppers, olive tapenade, lemon aioli, greens, tomato, onion, and panko-breaded Red Barns heritage white cheddar that was aged three years.
The restaurant also offers unique appetizers like goat cheese fondue, blistered edamame and perch cakes.
Patino's Grill took top spot in Illinois, beating out some of Chicago's better-known burger joints like Au Cheval, Kuma's Corner, and Billy Goat Tavern.
For more information, call 219-395-8494, visit octavegrill.com or find the Octave Grill on Facebook.