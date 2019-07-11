Off Square Brewing to bring Beer, Bacon & Bourbon Fest to Crown Point

If you like beer, bacon, bourbon and alliteration, there's an upcoming festival that would be relevant to your interests.
Off Square Brewing in Crown Point is launching a Beer, Bacon & Bourbon Fest at Bulldog Park in downtown Crown Point on Sept. 14.
“We are proud to partner with the city of Crown Point to bring a new spin on the traditional craft beer festival by adding spirits," Off Square Brewing Sales Manager Barb Smrecansky said. "Bulldog Park is a beautiful new addition to the city and will amplify our event by offering a convenient location, sound stage and a wonderful backdrop to sample handcrafted beers and spirits."
The festival will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. that Saturday at Bulldog Park at 183 S. West Street in Crown Point.
A $49 ticket grants entry to the festival and a glass for unlimited sampling of craft beer and spirits from breweries such as Off Square, 18th Street Brewery & Distillery, Manic Meadery, Windmill Brewing, The Devil's Trumpet Brewing Co., and Viking Artisan Ales. People also can buy "bacon-inspired eats" from food vendors including Off Square, Welch’s Meats, Sizzlebox, and Asparagus.
Fresh Hops, Rebecca Anne Band, and The Jamiah Rogers Band will provide live entertainment.
Parking is free.
For more information or tickets, visit offsquarebrewing.com.