Offbeat Indiana Museums: Explore the unusual in the Hoosier state

Perhaps you were wondering where the world’s only Saddletree Museum is located, wanted to visit the post office in a town called Santa Claus where tens of thousands of letters to Santa have been sent to children all over the world since the 1930s or are fascinated by the history of recreational vehicles throughout the last century.

But then again, maybe you’re into windmills—the old fashioned kind, really liked the British television show “Dr. Who” or have heard that there are just a few remaining circular rotating jails in the U.S.

Suppose you could go back in time, would you choose to enter the home and office of a real horse and buggy doctor whose home and office doors were closed in 1903, locking in equipment, medicines and other medical paraphernalia for the next 66 years or visit a historical pathologist’s office on the campus of what was formerly known as the Indiana Hospital for the Insane?

In other words, if you’re looking for the off-beat and quirky, Indiana has a museum for you.

When she was growing up, Pat Koch was known as Santa’s Daughter because her father, Jim Yellig, was Santa Claus for what is now Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana. Having a name like Santa Claus meant that the local post office received tons of letters at holiday time and Yellig and others believed every letter should be answered for free.

That tradition dates back to the 1930s and Koch still is part of that tradition.

“I’m working on letters right now,” she said over the phone when I called even though it was the first day of November. Koch was also the driving force behind the establishment of the Santa Claus Museum & Village which includes not only the old post office where kids can write letters to Santa and a museum full of all things Santa, but also Deutsch Evangelische St. Paul's Kirche, a historic church that was built in 1880.

It's a very small museum, only 9 feet by 11 feet, but it has more than 500 Statue of Liberty items, ranging from classic statues, lawn sprinklers, bobble heads, stamps and pineapple cans to chewing tobacco, maple syrup bottles, lighters, suspenders, pants, tools and snow globes says Nate Swick, senior communications manager at Visit Indy about the city’s Teeny Statue of Liberty Museum. Also teeny is the admission fee which is 50-cents.

Also in Indy, albeit on a much grander scale, the former Central State Hospital where patients who were considered mentally ill were confined, is a sprawling complex where the one-hour tours include a visit to the Old Pathology Building, 100-seat amphitheater, autopsy room and anatomical museum complete with human skeletons and preserved organs as well as re-created office of family physician Dr. Marion Scheetz’s. The latter is housed in an outbuilding that once served as a morgue.

So you were probably wondering about saddletrees. That’s understandable because though once saddletrees were of significant importance, let’s face it, who now has ever heard of such a thing. But consider this, Madison, a riverport city on the Ohio River, once had 12 saddletree manufacturers including what is now the Schroeder Saddletree Museum. Madison’s entire downtown is a National Register historic district, consisting of over 1,700 contributing structures. Really, if anyone was going to have a saddletree factory open for tours where visitors can see the original machinery and watch the manufacturing process that produced wooden saddle frames, horse collars, clothespins and other products, then it would certainly be Madison. Even better, this upcoming holiday season, the museum is the featured site during Madison’s 40th Anniversary of Nights Before Christmas held on Nov. 25 and 26 and Dec. 2 and 3.

When Dr. Richard Hutchings, a true horse-and-buggy physician passed away, his family just shut the doors of his home and office. Now a house museum, built around 1838, little has changed since the time over a hundred years ago when the doctor saw patients.

Find out more about both at sites.google.com/view/historicmadisoninc

Six sisters, only one of who married, and all of them who professionally trained, mostly in art but also music as well and in places as far away as Leipzig. Not bad when you consider they all grew up at the end of the 19th century in Cambridge City. Known for their pottery and the wonderful glazes they created—the formulas for which have now disappeared—their work is on display at the Museum of Overbeck Art Pottery at the Cambridge City Library. waynet.org/nonprofit/overbeck.htm

Tiny Camby, population approximately 7,000, is the home to the only Doctor Who retail store and museum in North America and maybe in the entire world since a similar store in London has closed its door. For those who don’t know, the series which has been on the air since 1963 follows the adventures of a Time Lord called the Doctor, who though he is an extraterrestrial being appears to be human.

One of only three rotating jails still in existence, this once seemed—back in the 1880s—like a great idea but unfortunately locking people up in wedge-shaped metal containers with no windows didn’t have satisfactory results and the concept was quickly discarded. But it’s fascinating to see it in operation in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

In 1973, Dr. Ted Waflart restored a 1907 French fairground organ and an obsession was born. Now, Dr. Ted’s Musical Marvels in Dale, Indiana, displays his finds such as a De Roze Roos, (The Pink Rose) a Dutch street organ, a Regina Music Box made in 1898, and a Caliola, an air driven wooden pipe calliope among his many treasures.

Now celebrating its 50th year and opening up the Scoular Manufactured Housing Museum, the RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart is much more fascinating than it might sound. Exhibits start in 1920s—about the time that road travel the way we know it began--with trailers, photos, and memorabilia from that time forward.

Part of the rural landscape for centuries, the Mid-America Windmill Museum in Kendallville features 52 windmills and also highlights the progression of wind power in this country.