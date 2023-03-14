Ogden Dunes has been hosting an annual art walk every summer for the last few years.

The Historical Society of Ogden Dunes stages the annual art walk event in which artists display and sell art around the lakefront town in the Duneland region along Lake Michigan in Porter County.

"Ogden Dunes is having their third annual art walk on June 10, called For the Love of Art," organizer Joyce Scully said. "All ages are invited to present their art: music, paintings, photos, jewelry, etcetera."

Artists from all over are welcome to participate in the event, which is open to the general public.

"You don't have to be from Ogden Dunes to participate," Scully said.

Artists display their art all across town. A past theme was "The Art of Trash: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle." Artists can find inspiration from the themes each year but don't need to stick strictly to them.

Attendees can download a map from the Ogden Dunes website or pick one up from the firehouse and then walk, bike, drive or golf cart around downtown to see the pieces on display.

Other points of interest in the neighborhood include a Frank Lloyd Wright house, a historical marker marking the bygone Ogden Dunes Ski Jump that was once the largest in the Midwest and a local history museum.

Out-of-towners don't need to worry that Ogden Dunes is nearly 100% residential. They will be able to use the restroom at the Historical Society of Ogden Dunes at 8 Lupine Lane.

For more information, call 219-781-7198.