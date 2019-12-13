Up for a mad rush to change a tire?
Try the the annual Oh Fuuudge! Tire Relay Race Dec. 14 that's part of the "A Christmas Story" Comes Home event at the Indiana Welcome Center.
Much like the scene in the movie, parents and children work in teams to change a tire while overcoming various obstacles — planned ones, in this case.
“The relay race combines a parent and child where they test their tire-changing and obstacle course skills,” said Erika Dahl, director of communications at the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, sponsor of the exhibit.
“The parent takes the tire off a stand while the child holds the hubcap. The child must run an obstacle course with the lug nuts in the hubcap without spilling them. When the child makes it back to the parent, the parent will reattach the tire to the stand,” Dahl explains. Each team is timed, and the fastest teams win.
Two age groups will compete: 4-7 and 8-12. The contest starts at 10 a.m., with registration at 9:30 a.m. Entry fee is a nonperishable food item as a donation for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
“Weather is always a factor in the relay race participation, but we have around a dozen teams competing,” Dahl said, adding “The tire relay is especially fun when it snows, making the course slippery. And that's when you see the lug nuts flying!”
Last year, Tyler Kutansky won in the 4-7 category, and Samuel Jones won in the age 8-12 category. Juan Perez, the parent participant for both winners, said having a strategy before starting the race gave them an edge.
“They thought it would be fun, and they definitely like a challenge,” he said. “We were the last ones to do it so we watched everyone else, and we really strategized, to think of our own strategy of what to do.
“With the hubcap and the bolt, they were pretty nervous about that but I said as long as you can hold it against yourself you can get it back and forth without dropping.”
“My son had the idea of holding the hubcap kind of like a pie to keep the lug nuts from falling out,” Perez added. It was a winning strategy.
Both kids won a watch, a trophy and of course, some fudge, said Perez, who received some leg lamp souvenirs. This year’s winners will receive prizes as well, though the prizes will remain a surprise until the day of the event.
If prospective racers are worried about facing this juggernaut, rest easy — past winners cannot participate.
“It was definitely worth going to, I can tell you that right now,” Perez said. “It’s a good experience for the kids.”
For more information and to submit a preregistration form, visit www.southshorecva.com/achristmasstory/oh-fuuudge-relay-race/.