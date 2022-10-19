Oktoberfest supporting Gary students visiting Germany

Hoist a stein.

Gary will celebrate Oktoberfest at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage in Miller this weekend, and the lager-swigging revelry is for a good cause.

Proceeds will help German students at 21st Century Charter School visit Germany this Thanksgiving week.

Gary Oktoberfest will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 616 S. Lake Street.

The Morning Bishop Theatre, A.N.D. and J& M Excursions, LLC are sponsoring the fundraiser to help cover ground transportation costs in Germany.

“We are preparing our scholars to compete on a global level and international travel is essential to and for this preparation,” said McKenya Dilworth Smith, the German teacher at 21st Century Charter School and adjunct faculty at Ivy Tech Community College Valpo and Lafayette campuses.

Smith lived and studied in Germany for years. One of her undergraduate degrees is in German, which is the fifth most-spoken language in the world and is commonly used in psychology and international banking.

“I finished high school in Germany as a Rotary Exchange Student and it changed my life, my path in life. I want to give our scholars the same, if not better, opportunities to travel early,” Dilworth-Smith said.

The Oktoberfest will celebrate German culture with live music, beer tastings with beer tasting trays and plenty of beer from the neighboring Thumbs Up. It’s a local variation of the two-week-long Oktoberfest that takes place in Munich to originally celebrate the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria with Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen but that is now best known for its copious beer quaffing.

Attendees can buy $10 tickets for a beer and entry, $20 tickets for two beers entry and a Deutsche Swag Bag and $30 for three beers, entry, a Deutsche Swag Bag and beer tasting. People who post a picture with their ticket can get the price matched by a sponsor.

For more information or tickets, search for Gary Oktoberfest on eventbrite.com.