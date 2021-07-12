Old Dominion to perform at Festival of the Lakes

"It came out of the gate much bigger than we thought," he said.

The song, according to a recent press release, was added to the playlists of 132 radio stations as soon as it was released.

"I Was On a Boat That Day" is one of the songs that will be included on a forthcoming album by the band.

"The album is done," Ramsey said, adding they'll be having a meeting this week about the album and when it will be released. Ramsey said it's sure to debut later this year.

Songs on the new album were largely written last year during the pandemic.

"It was a very spontaneous album," Ramsey said. The album was recorded in Asheville, North Carolina where Ramsey said the band was in its own little "bubble" in the recording studio.

"Whatever we were feeling that day, we recorded," he said, about their latest music-making process. The new album, he added, is really "a great snapshot" of who the band really is.

"We're songwriters at heart. We did what we do best (on the album), which is have a conversation with each other about what's going on."

Ramsey said the concert at Festival of the Lakes will feature a mix of tunes.