Old Lighthouse Museum to honor victims of S.S. Eastland disaster, debut painting of lighthouse keeper

The Old Lighthouse Museum in Michigan City plans to honor the victims of the S.S. Eastland disaster and unveil a new portrait of Michigan City's best-known lightkeeper.
The museum on Michigan City's lakefront will have a memorial ceremony at 11 a.m. July 27 at 100 Heisman Harbor Road to honor the 844 passengers of the S.S. Eastland who died in the most deadly shipwreck on the Great Lakes. The employees of Chicago's Western Electric Company died in the Chicago River after their ship capsized in 1915 while en route to Washington Park in Michigan City for a company picnic.
Speakers will "recount the tragic tale" of that fateful day and lay a wreath on Trail Creek where the Eastland would have landed.
Then at 12:30 p.m., the museum at 1 Washington St in Michigan City will unveil a painting of Harriet Colfax, who kept the harbor light for 43 years before she retired in 1904 at the age of 80. Michigan City Historical Society President Jim Retseck commissioned the painter Wendy Wilcox Kerman to create the portrait, described as "a stunning likeness of the famous lighthouse keeper" that makes her "come to life."
“I was honored to have had this opportunity to paint a portrait of one of our most distinguished local historic figures," Wilcox Kerman said. "Harriet Colfax was an amazing woman by any standards. She was strong, humble, determined and courageous. As lighthouse keeper, Harriet was dedicated to a challenging and often dangerous job”.
Admission to the museum will be free that day, and the radio station WEFM will broadcast live.
For more information, call 219-872-6133 or visit oldlighthousemuseum.org.