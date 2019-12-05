Oncologist joins Franciscan in Crown Point

A new oncologist joined the Franciscan Physician Network in Crown Point.
Franciscan Physician Network Oncology and Hematology Center Crown Point recently added Dr. Wajihuddin Syed, MD, to its staff.
Syed received his primary medical training at Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad in India. After medical school, Syed did his residency and a fellowship in hematology and oncology at State University of New York at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
"Dr. Syed’s clinical interests include prevention of cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancers, genitourinary cancers and benign and malignant hematology," Franciscan said in a news release.
Syed will practice medicine at the Franciscan Physician Network Oncology and Hematology Center Crown Point in the Burrell Professional Building at 1205 S. Main St., Suite 201 in Crown Point.
For more information or to make an appointment, visit franciscandocs.org or call 219-757-6633.