Online cultural tours: Museums, galleries offer virtual activities

While the coronavirus pandemic has stopped people from physically exploring many of their favorite museums and galleries, culture fans can still enjoy the offerings of popular cultural institutions.
Museums and galleries in the Region and Chicagoland are currently offering various virtual experiences. From virtual tours to online activities, webcasts, virtual interviews with key personnel, kids crafts, educational opportunities and more are available from the institutions via the internet.
The following museums and galleries are offering a wealth of activities.
• Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City. Visit lubeznikcenter.org. The center is currently featuring a variety of online activities. There are currently videos online about how to make a cereal box house, learn a new dance from instructor Alexis McFarrin, how to make a mini-zine and more. Activities are regularly updated.
• The LaPorte County Historical Society in LaPorte features virtual tours and also features a list of links for free virtual tours of other museums, parks, operas, heritage sites and other cultural organizations of the world. Visit laportecountyhistory.org and visit https://laportecountyhistory.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Virtual-Online-Museum-Exhibits.pdf.
• The Art Institute of Chicago has various collections online including "El Greco: Ambition and Defiance." There are videos, an audio tour and interactive features for "El Greco." Also featured via the institute's website are ideas on getting creative at home, custom art activities, digital publications and more. Visit artic.edu
• American Writers Museum in Chicago features the virtual exhibit "My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today." The virtual exhibit has videos, virtual author events and student activities. The museum also has author talks via live webinars, Little Squirrels Storytime with guest readers, reading recommendations and more. Visit americanwritersmuseum.org
• Pritzker Military Museum and Library in Chicago features the new series "PMP On the Homefront" highlighting lectures and more. Visitors to the website can also view the exhibit "The Allied Race to Victory." Visit pritzkermilitary.org.
• Hilton|Asmus Contemporary gallery in Chicago's River North neighborhood is featuring a special series of webcasts titled "Hilton|Asmus Live." The gallery was founded by Schererville resident Arica Hilton. The webcasts feature live streamed interviews and conversations with various international artists. Artist/photographer David Gamble will star at 7:30 p.m. April 16. Visit hilton-asmus.com.
ELOISE VALADEZ - My Region: Foodie locales, shrines and a venue