Online cultural tours: Museums, galleries offer virtual activities

While the coronavirus pandemic has stopped people from physically exploring many of their favorite museums and galleries, culture fans can still enjoy the offerings of popular cultural institutions.

Museums and galleries in the Region and Chicagoland are currently offering various virtual experiences. From virtual tours to online activities, webcasts, virtual interviews with key personnel, kids crafts, educational opportunities and more are available from the institutions via the internet.

The following museums and galleries are offering a wealth of activities.

• Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City. Visit lubeznikcenter.org. The center is currently featuring a variety of online activities. There are currently videos online about how to make a cereal box house, learn a new dance from instructor Alexis McFarrin, how to make a mini-zine and more. Activities are regularly updated.