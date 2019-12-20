Open mic night returns to the Lubeznik Center for the Arts

All the world's a stage, or at least the Lubeznik Center for the Arts on the First Friday of 2020 is.
The arts center at 101 W. 2nd St # 100 between downtown Michigan City and the Lake Michigan lakefront will ring in the new year in artsy style with its monthly First Friday Open Mic Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
"Hosted by dynamic emcee Tim Rounds, LCA’s Open Mic Night provides a platform for local performers to share their talents with the community," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "All are welcome to enjoy lively performances, complimentary light refreshments and a cash bar."
Musicians, poets, spoken word artists and stand-up comics will take the stage at the event, which is free and open to the public.
"In addition to enjoying live performances, First Friday attendees can take a final look at LCA’s fall exhibitions before they close on Saturday, Jan. 4. 'Living Architecture' invites viewers to consider the ongoing impact and influence that immigrants have on art, design, labor, innovation and contemporary thought. This compelling exhibition will be heading to the Chicago Cultural Center in 2020," the Lubeznik said in a press release. "Downstairs in the NIPSCO Art Education Studios, 'As We See It' celebrates the 12th year of creative achievements of artists from The Social & Learning Institute and Paladin, Inc. 'Doodling with Intent' contains more than 60 small ballpoint pen drawings mounted on handmade paper by Laurel Izard."
Attendees at the First Friday Open Mic Night also can browse the Holiday Artisan Market, which features "one-of-a kind treasures handcrafted by dozens of regional artists." It's 20% off everything that day.
To register for a performance, visit surveymonkey.com/r/D3PH8VD or call 219-874-4900.
For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org.
Joseph S. Pete's memorable stories from 2019
There are too many to choose from, as I can be quite prolific, but here's a look at some of the favorite stories I covered in 2019.