Opera's Domingo denies abusing power, seeks to clear name

Recognizing that the virus could lead to death, "you make decisions that if everything goes well, we need to fix many things in life,’ he said.

In Domingo’s response to the accusations in AP's initial story, he had said he recognized ‘’the rules and standards by which we are — and should be — measured’’ had changed over the decades. And earlier this year, he issued a statement after the union findings were leaked to the AP, saying of the women who accused him that he was “truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them. I accept full responsibility for my actions."

But after Spain, his native country, canceled his engagements, he quickly walked back the apology, insisting in a new statement that "I have never behaved aggressively toward anyone.”

Asked what he meant in his first statement about the rules changing, Domingo responded, ‘’The problem is that so much time has passed. I must, what we are trying to do, is clear my name, above all for my family.’’

He said he hopes he can smooth out what he sees as a misunderstanding with Spanish officials’ responding to press reports without speaking directly to him so he can once again perform in the country where his parents once ran the Zarzuela light opera house in Madrid.