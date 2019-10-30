Aerialists will perform death-defying feats, jugglers will wow crowds, enormous elephants will amaze with feats of balance and trained animals will leap through fiery rings at the upcoming Orak Shrine Circus at the Hammond Civic Center.
The Orak Shrine Circus – the largest left in the United States after the end of the 146-year-old Ringling Brothers in 2017 – will perform six shows in three days at the Hammond Civic Center at 5825 S. Sohl Avenue from Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 1. It's a long-running tradition in Hammond that dates back decades and made the news in 2016 when a camel named Pascha broke loose and trotted down Calumet Avenue, possibly after being spooked by a wasp.
"Come and see the elephants, tigers, ponies, horses, dogs, aerialists, jugglers and much, much more," the city of Hammond said in a press release.
The Orak Shrine Circus continues to make an annual visit to Hammond, but circuses generally have been declining in popularity for years and have come under fire from animal rights groups like PETA, which have criticized how circus animals are treated.
The Orak Shrine Circus will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; and 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Anyone who shows up an hour early will get a chance to meet the performers and ride the circus animals.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children 12 and younger, and $22 for reserved seats, with proceeds benefiting the Orak Shriners.
For tickets or more information, call 219-853-6378 or visit spectacularcircus.com.