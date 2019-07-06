The original owner of Gary's landmark Miller Bakery Cafe has returned home to the Region and is exhibiting at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts just across the street from the artsy fine dining restaurant and neighborhood institution she co-founded.
Robyn Feeley will showcase 50 of her pieces during the "In Her Own Style" exhibit at the gallery run by the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District at 540 S. Lake St. in the city's lakefront Miller Beach neighborhood.
"Iconic portraiture, animal instinct, endangered species and Dia de los Muertos. These are a few of the topics award-winning artist Robyn Feeley seeks to capture in her unique signature style," the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Something between caricature and pure whimsy, combining vibrant pastel with recycled ceramics and Northwest Indiana beach stone, Robyn seeks to create images that venture far from the mundane depiction of reality."
Feely is a Miller native who grew up "surrounded by art and creativity."
"Homegrown Miller girl moved to Southern California in 1994, spending years nestled in the hillside of Topanga Canyon, just off the Malibu coast. Recently relocated to a farm in Northwest Indiana, she has created a new studio space in an old henhouse surrounded by many sources of inspiration," the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "This self-taught artist has won numerous awards, been featured in a variety of publications, exhibited in hundreds of fine arts festivals, gallery exhibitions and private collections internationally."
The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, will be displayed from July 12 to Aug. 4. An opening reception will take place from 6-9 p.m. on July 12.
The gallery will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 6-9 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit bungalowartstudio.com or millerbeacharts.org.