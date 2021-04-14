Oscar Countdown: Day 11: Best Actor

There isn't much need to debate Best Actor this year. Chadwick Boseman is going to win for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Boseman shocked the entertainment world when he died this past August. The lure of giving him a posthumous Oscar will be too great for voters to resist. And he was great not only in "Ma Rainey," but in "Da 5 Bloods," too. Any other year, Riz Ahmed probably would win for "Sound of Metal." He was incredible, and it's hard to call it a breakout role because he's been here doing plenty and winning other awards for other roles. But he will be a thrill to watch for a long time going forward. He's the spoiler, along with Anthony Hopkins for "The Father."