Oscar Countdown: Day 15: Original Screenplay
Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 15: Original Screenplay

Because he's such a legend as a screenwriter, Aaron Sorkin was the presumptive frontrunner for "The Trial of the Chicago 7." But then Emerald Fennel's script for "Promising Young Woman" topped it with an award from the writers guild and suddenly we have a great race on our hands. Fennell also won at the Critics Choice and has some key other critics groups, too. Sorkin has the name value, but Fennell and the unique story she wrote may be too hard for voters to resist.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

