Oscar Countdown: Day 18: Cinematography

The odds-on favorite for camera work this year has to be Joshua James Richards for "Nomadland," which takes us up close with Frances McDormand living out of an RV across the country – alongside some actual nomads in the film. They lived this way for months to shoot Chloe Zhao's film, which is the Best Picture and Best Director frontrunner. The challenge here could be from Erik Messerschmidt for "Mank," which was shot in black and white to mimic the films of the 1930s, which is central to its plot.