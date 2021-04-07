 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oscar Countdown: Day 18: Cinematography
urgent

Oscar Countdown: Day 18: Cinematography

The odds-on favorite for camera work this year has to be Joshua James Richards for "Nomadland," which takes us up close with Frances McDormand living out of an RV across the country – alongside some actual nomads in the film. They lived this way for months to shoot Chloe Zhao's film, which is the Best Picture and Best Director frontrunner. The challenge here could be from Erik Messerschmidt for "Mank," which was shot in black and white to mimic the films of the 1930s, which is central to its plot.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

11 movies you may or may not know were filmed in the Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Co-founder of Elon Musk's firm Neuralink says building a real-life "Jurassic Park" is possible

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+21
Italy may be in Easter lockdown, but the party's on at sea
Entertainment

Italy may be in Easter lockdown, but the party's on at sea

  • Updated

ABOARD THE MSC GRANDIOSA (AP) — Italy may be in a strict coronavirus lockdown this Easter with travel restricted between regions and new quarantines imposed. But a few miles offshore, guests aboard the MSC Grandiosa cruise ship are shimmying to Latin music on deck and sipping cocktails by the pool.

'Chernobyl' and 'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter dies at 54
Entertainment

'Chernobyl' and 'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter dies at 54

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — Versatile British actor Paul Ritter, whose roles ranged from a hapless suburban patriarch in sitcom “Friday Night Dinner” to a Soviet engineer who helps cause a nuclear disaster in “Chernobyl,” has died, his agent said Tuesday. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts