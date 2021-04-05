 Skip to main content
Oscar Countdown: Day 20: Costume Design, Makeup/Hairstyling
Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 20: Costume Design, Makeup/Hairstyling

The interesting thing this year is that these two categories share four of the same nominees: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," "Emma," "Mank" and "Pinocchio." "Mulan" picked up a Costume nomination and was replaced by "Hillbilly Elegy" for Makeup/Hairstyling. "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" likely is the favorite in both categories, though. Many years, we can count on the elaborate dresses and aristocratic formal wear of something like "Emma" to waltz away with the prize. But given the critical acclaim for "Ma Rainey," and its almost certain win for Best Actor, voters will be hard-pressed to not vote for it in these categories.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

