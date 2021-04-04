Oscar Countdown: Day 21: Sound

This year, the Academy has combined Sound Editing and Sound Mixing into one overall Sound category, taking the total number of awards from 24 down to 23. It takes a little pressure off the voters since many probably didn't know the difference between the two. This year, their job might be really simple. How could they not vote for "Sound of Metal" in the category? The film literally is all about sound, or the lack of, when a heavy metal drummer loses his hearing. Chief sound designer Nicolas Becker puts the viewer as close to in Ruben's shoes as he can in terms of experiencing what he hears, struggles to hear or doesn't hear.