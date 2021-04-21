 Skip to main content
Oscar Countdown: Day 4: Best Picture Nominee: 'Minari'

The story of a South Korean family trying to make it as farmers in rural Arkansas in the 1980s, "Minari" has six nominations, and five of them are in major categories. Yuh-Jung Youn's wins so far at the SAGs and BAFTAs make her the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress, though Steven Yeun is back in the pack for Best Actor, as is Lee Isaac Chung for Best Director and Original Screenplay. It's not inconceivable that it could come roaring from seemingly out of nowhere to win Best Picture – but it's not likely. Still, it should win at least one trophy for Youn.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

