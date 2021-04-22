Oscars forecast: 'Nomadland' and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' in a showdown – but is an upset lurking again?

At long last, we've arrived at the Oscars — after wondering for much of 2020 if the awards would even happen.
Because of the copious amounts of delays due to COVID-19 last year, there was a camp that definitely thought it'd be best to just cancel the Academy Awards because there certainly couldn't be enough worthy candidates in the mix.
But the funny thing is, we really wound up with some very, very worthy nominees after all the struggles — and we probably got to see the spotlight put on a whole bunch of films that might have fallen under the radar if the bigger tentpole pictures had landed.
Plus, it's a fantastic year for diversity in the nominees. There are a record number, nine, of people of color nominated in acting categories. Last year, there was just one. Steven Yeun ("Minari") is the first Asian American to be nominated for best actor. Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal") is the first actor of Pakistani descent to be nominated. Yuh-Jung Youn is the first Korean actor to be nominated.
For the first time, two women — Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell — are nominated for Best Director in the same year. And Zhao is the first woman to get four total nominations in a single year.
For the first time, a film with all Black producers, "Judas and the Black Messiah," is up for Best Picture. And there are below-the-line firsts, too, in other categories.
The gains are noticeable after the #OscarsSoWhite issues from a few years ago, and hopefully a sign that the Academy will continue to make diversity gains in its membership, as well as in the nominees we see each year.
For six straight years, we've had upsets for Best Picture. "Birdman" beat "Boyhood," "Spotlight" beat "The Revenant," "Moonlight" beat "La La Land," "The Shape of Water" beat "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Green Book" beat "Roma," and last year, "Parasite" beat "1917."
Surprises have been common in the top category because it's the only one that doesn't work on a straight-up total votes basis. The other 22 categories all are that easy: Most votes is the winner. But Best Picture uses a preferential voting method, which makes things a little more complicated.
The Best Picture winner could be the one that's most loved. But more likely, it's the one that is the least disliked. Getting first-place votes is important. But if a bunch of voters put that same film farther down the list, a film with more No. 2 and No. 3 votes than No. 1s could sneak up to win Best Picture.
So will that happen again this year? Can "Promising Young Woman" or "Minari" overtake "Nomadland" or the presumed No. 2, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"? History tells us to not be surprised if that happens.
Once again this year, we present picks in every category. There is math, science and probability behind some of the picks, and there is gut feeling behind others. But like in the movies, anything can happen.
Best Picture
The nominees: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7
So much about predicting Best Picture comes down to which films win at the key precursor awards. But more often than not recently, you have to throw some of that out and factor in the preferential ballot method this category uses to account for surprises – and we've seen those plenty of times in recent years. "Nomadland" is the clear frontrunner with its wins at the PGAs, BAFTAs, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. It didn't win at the SAGs, but also didn't have an ensemble cast nomination. "The Trial of the Chicago 7" is the presumed No. 2, but "Promising Young Woman" and "Minari" both have pockets of support, particularly among the acting branch – which makes up the largest segment of Oscar voters.
MattE’s pick: Nomadland
Spoiler: Promising Young Woman
Directing
The nominees: Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), David Fincher (Mank), Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round), Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
It was an historic year for this category. For the first time, two women were nominated in the same year. Frankly, I'd love to see a rare tie so Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell both could leave with Oscars. But I think Zhao will continue her domination of the category after winning just about everything leading up to the Oscars. It would be a true stunner if Fennell or Lee Isaac Chung heard their names called.
MattE’s pick: Chloe Zhao
Spoiler: Emerald Fennell
Actress in a Leading Role
The nominees: Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
This is the toughest this category has seemed in a while. Going by the precursor awards, the only one who might be in "Just glad to be here" territory is Vanessa Kirby – and frankly, she might have had the best performance of the five! Carey Mulligan has a Critics Choice Award for "Promising Young Woman," which is a vital film in the #MeToo era. Viola Davis won the top prize at the SAGs. Andra Day won at the Golden Globes. Frances McDormand won at the BAFTAs. Davis' SAG award has history on its side: 16 of the last 20 SAG winners went on to win the Oscar. But she also already has a recent Oscar, as does McDormand. Day was the best part of a movie that wasn't thought to be very good. So Mulligan may win her first.
MattE’s pick: Carey Mulligan
Spoiler: Viola Davis
Actor in a Leading Role
The nominees: Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Gary Oldman (Mank), Steven Yeun (Minari)
Chadwick Boseman is going to win for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." End of story. His way-too-soon death in August 2020, combined with "Ma Rainey" and a great performance in "Da 5 Bloods," will be too much to resist for voters. He's won most of the precursors, and he truly did have a great and heartbreaking performance. Emotion sometimes drives votes, so I'll always wonder if he still was here, if Riz Ahmed would be the one we'd be talking about.
MattE’s pick: Chadwick Boseman
Spoiler: Anthony Hopkins
Actress in a Supporting Role
The nominees: Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Olivia Colman (The Father), Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari), Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Like lead Actress, this one is tough this year. The precursors tell us Yuh-Jung Youn should win for "Minari," and she's fantastic. Amanda Seyfried broke through and will get some great future roles thanks to her "Mank" nomination. Olivia Colman has a recent Best Actress win, and she was good in "The Father" – but not "The Favourite" good. Glenn Close has her eighth nomination, and nary a win – making her tempting. But "Hillbilly Elegy" really, really got destroyed by the critics. And Maria Bakalova was the best part of the "Borat" sequel – but Oscar-worthy? Youn is the first Korean woman to win a SAG, the first to win a BAFTA, and I think soon will have an Oscar, too.
MattE’s pick: Yuh-Jung Youn
Spoiler: Olivia Colman
Actor in a Supporting Role
The nominees: Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal), LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Going by the precursors, this is Daniel Kaluuya's award to lose. He's got trophies from the SAGs, BAFTAs, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. It may be his only real competition in the category is Sacha Baron Cohen, which may be tempting for some people since seeing the man who also plays Borat so deftly handling a dramatic role seems worthy of checking his box. But this is all Kaluuya, and deservedly so. He was incredible as Chicago Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton.
MattE’s pick: Daniel Kaluuya
Spoiler: Leslie Odom Jr.
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The nominees: Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sound of Metal
This is a two-film race between "Promising Young Woman" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7." What "Chicago 7" has going for it is its writer, Aaron Sorkin – one of the most renowned names in film and TV scriptwriting. He'll definitely get some love just on name value alone. Plus, he's a master of writing dialogue between characters, and "Chicago 7" is chock full of that. But Emerald Fennell's script for "Promising Young Woman" really does seem to embody the name of the category: Original. We've seen courtroom dramas like "Chicago 7" before, and we've even seen them from Sorkin ("A Few Good Men"). Fennell is a new voice when it comes to writing – she also is a writer on "Killing Eve" – who put together a story that is timely and riveting and disturbing all at the same time. She has key precursor wins, too
MattE’s pick: Promising Young Woman
Spoiler: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
The nominees: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Father, Nomadland, One Night in Miami, The White Tiger
The Adapted Screenplay category this year doesn't get any clues from the Writers Guild Awards. The WGAs went with "Borat" in this category, which is a big win for that film, for sure. But the issue is, "Nomadland" and "The Father" were not eligible at the WGAs. Had they been, "Borat" almost certainly would not have won there. Because it's the favorite to win Best Picture, I think that makes it the favorite here, too, for Chloe Zhao, who adapted the script to go along with her directing duties.
MattE’s pick: Nomadland
Spoiler: The Father
International Film
The nominees: Another Round (Denmark); Better Days (Hong Kong); Collective (Romania); The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia); Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia & Herzogovina)
We had a slam dunk pick last year with "Parasite," which also won Best Picture. This year, it's slightly less of a sure thing, but "Another Round" seems pretty safe. And the reason we can say that is, Thomas Vinterberg got a total surprise nomination for Best Director for it. Many voters will see that nomination and automatically check the "Another Round" box here. It's a great crop of nominees, too, that will come up short – including the stellar "The Man Who Sold His Skin." If there's a threat to "Another Round," it might be from "Collective" – which also is up for Best Documentary Feature.
MattE’s pick: Another Round
Spoiler: Collective
Animated Feature Film
The nominees: Onward, Over the Moon, Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Soul, Wolfwalkers
Kudos to the Disney-Pixar gem "Soul," which not only is up in this category, but for Original Score and Sound. It's a rarity for an animated feature to get multiple nods. It really hasn't been losing to anything. It's got a glorious score that is likely to win, too. It's got great lead voices in Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey. And honestly, its competition this year doesn't really come close. It's probably the safest pick on your ballot.
MattE’s pick: Soul
Spoiler: Wolfwalkers
Cinematography
The nominees: Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, News of the World, Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7
The American Society of Cinematographers gave its big award to "Mank" cameraman Erik Messerschmidt for his brilliant black and white work replicating the look of 1930s and 1940s films. Over the 34 years the ASC has handed out awards, its top winner repeats at the Oscars only 44 percent of the time. But the past 10 Oscars, that winner has repeated six times, and for the overall Oscar voting base the allure of the B&W might be too much to resist. That might leave Joshua James Richards' work on "Nomadland" on the outside looking in.
MattE’s pick: Mank
Spoiler: Nomadland
Costume Design
The nominees: Emma, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, Mulan, Pinocchio
Nearly 25 years after her first Oscar win for "The English Patient," it looks like Ann Roth has the inside track for her second for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Her nomination this year is her first since "The Hours" in 2003. She'll turn 90 later this year and has been doing costume design for the movies for 55 years. And though you probably haven't heard of her, you've for sure seen the more than 100 films she's dressed. Her chief competition is Alexandra Byrne for "Emma." She hasn't won since 2007, and this is her sixth nomination. But given "Ma Rainey" is the more critically acclaimed of the two, I think it's got the edge.
MattE’s pick: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Spoiler: Emma
Documentary Feature
The nominees: Collective, Crip Camp, The Mole Agent, My Octopus Teacher, Time
This is a very competitive category this year with some great nominees. "The Mole Agent" isn't going to win. "Collective" is about the power of investigative journalism in the face of corruption, but was perhaps a little lengthy and could have been truncated. We're looking at "My Octopus Teacher," "Crip Camp" and "Time." The edge probably goes to "My Octopus Teacher" because it won at the PGAs and BAFTAs. But "Crip Camp" was completely uplifting and resonates right now because it's about a marginalized group of people fighting for equality. Plus, it was executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama – and the doc they exec produced last year, "American Factory," won at the Oscars. It's rife for an upset.
MattE’s pick: Crip Camp
Spoiler: My Octopus Teacher
Documentary Short Subject
The nominees: Colette, A Concerto is a Conversation, Do Not Split, Hunger Ward, A Love Song for Latasha
Just past the 30th anniversary of the killing of Latasha Harlins in Los Angeles, "A Love Song for Latasha" is too timely to ignore. She was a 15-year-old Black girl shot and killed at point blank range by a store owner, though Harlins had money in her hand to pay for a bottle of orange juice. The store owner's 10-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter was reduced to five years' probation and 400 hours of community service.
MattE’s pick: A Love Song for Latasha
Spoiler: Colette
Film Editing
The nominees: The Father, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Editing category oftentimes is a crucial one when it comes to predicting the Best Picture winner. The American Cinema Editors gave their top prize to "The Trial of the Chicago 7" this year – and that winner has repeated at the Oscars more than 70 percent of the time the past 30 years. Plus, nearly two-thirds of the time, the Oscar winner here winds up as Best Picture. But that hasn't happened since "Argo" eight years ago, and I don't think it'll happen this year, either. "Chicago 7" has the goods to win this category – but I doubt enough push for Best Picture
MattE’s pick: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Spoiler: Nomadland
Makeup and Hairstyling
The nominees: Emma, Hillbilly Elegy, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, Pinocchio
The past three winners here have triumphed because they made actors we all recognize look like the real people they were portraying: Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman were very believable as Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson in "Bombshell" last year. Christian Bale was on the money as Dick Cheney in "Vice." And you'd have had no idea that was Gary Oldman playing Winston Churchill in "The Darkest Hour" if you weren't told it was him. Now you may not have known who Ma Rainey was the way you knew those other real people, but just take a look at historical photographs of her and then see how the makeup team for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" did with Viola Davis for the movie. It's pretty incredible.
MattE’s pick: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Spoiler: Hillbilly Elegy
Music (Original Score)
The nominees: Da 5 Bloods (Terence Blanchard), Mank (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross), Minari (Emile Mosseri), News of the World (James Newton Howard), Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste)
Let's pause for a minute to recognize that Trent Reznor, the lead singer of Nine Inch Nails, has become one of the most renowned movie scorers, alongside collaboration partner Atticus Ross, in recent years. That's fascinating. And this year, Reznor and Ross have a pair of nominations for "Soul" (along with Jon Batiste) and "Mank." Sometimes, that can be a bad thing. But it doesn't seem like their "Mank" nomination is any threat to steal votes from "Soul."
MattE’s pick: Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste)
Spoiler: Mank (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross)
Music (Original Song)
The nominees: Husavik (Eurovision), Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah), Io Si (The Life Ahead), Speak Now (One Night in Miami), Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami" was written by Leslie Odom Jr., along with Sam Ashworth, and Odom sings it, as well. Plus, he's nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Add to that little nugget the fact the song is lyrically timely, and it's pretty solid recipe for a win. (Of course, "Fight for You" and "Hear My Voice" have those same timely themes.) "Io Si" from "The Life Ahead" has Diane Warren as one of its songwriters – giving her a total of 12 nominations with nary a win. She's been nominated six of the past seven years. If voters pick up on that, there may be a temptation to finally reward her – but it would be a big upset.
MattE’s pick: Speak Now (One Night in Miami)
Spoiler: Io Si (The Life Ahead)
Production Design
The nominees: The Father, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, News of the World, Tenet
Kind of like Costume Design a lot of years, it's hard to ignore period films in the Production Design category. So let's rule out "Tenet" and "The Father." "News of the World" was great, but with so much of it seeming to take place in nature, a lot of the sets and peripheral design may have gone overlooked. "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" really takes place in just a few rooms, a street, and an alley. "Mank," on the other hand, is a movie about the writing of a movie in classic 1930s and '40s Hollywood. The sets and props are perfectly recreated. Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale have been cleaning up with the critics groups and also won from the Art Directors Guild. "Mank" is an easy choice here.
MattE’s pick: Mank
Spoiler: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Short Film (Animated)
The nominees: Burrow, Genius Loci, If Anything Happens I Love You, Opera, Yes People
"Burrow" is Pixar's nominee, but that doesn't make it a near-automatic the way we often see happen in the Animated Feature category. In fact, Pixar nominees in the short category have won less than one-third of the time. I suspect those percentages will drop again with a win for "If Anything Happens I Love You," which is about two parents coping with the killing of their daughter in a school shooting. The poignancy and timing are too much for "Burrow" to overcome – though I think the real best nominee in the category is "Opera," particularly from a technical standpoint.
MattE’s pick: If Anything Happens I Love You
Spoiler: Burrow
Short Film (Live Action)
The nominees: Feeling Through, The Letter Room, The Present, Two Distant Strangers, White Eye
"Two Distant Strangers," which is available on Netflix, is a unique take on the disproportionate killing of Blacks during encounters with police officers. It does it through a "Groundhog Day"-like lens of the main character waking up every day trying to change an encounter with a white cop – but always winding up with the same fatal result. All five nominees are exceptional this year, including the little-seen "White Eye," which was shot with one camera in one take of nearly 20 minutes. But "Two Distant Strangers" comes at the perfect time, and frankly really is the best of the bunch.
MattE’s pick: Two Distant Strangers
Spoiler: The Letter Room
Sound
The nominees: Greyhound, Mank, News of the World, Soul, Sound of Metal
The Academy this year has combined Sound Editing and Sound Mixing into one overall Sound category. Most voters probably never understood the difference between the two, anyway. The Cinema Audio Society awarded "Sound of Metal," which remains the frontrunner even though it didn't win with the sound editors' guild. But "Soul" is lurking – and the CAS gave the Disney-Pixar film its prize in the animation category. Still, when the name of the category is in the title of the film, it's hard to imagine Oscar voters ignoring "Sound of Metal" when the entire point of the film was about sound, or the lack of it.
MattE’s pick: Sound of Metal
Spoiler: Soul
Visual Effects
The nominees: The Midnight Sky, Love and Monsters, Mulan, The One and Only Ivan, Tenet
The lack of big blockbusters pushed back due to COVID-19 left this category hurting a little bit this year. It's possible only "Tenet" and maybe "The Midnight Sky" would make it in if we had a year with "Black Widow" or "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" or "Godzilla vs. Kong" or even "No Time to Die." So for "Tenet," it's kind of a slam dunk win in this category.
MattE’s pick: Tenet
Spoiler: The Midnight Sky
Matt Erickson is an award-winning writer and editor based in Northwest Indiana. He has seen each Oscar nominee in the 20 major categories prior to the awards ceremony every year since 2002. The past nine years, he has seen every nominee, period, before the Oscars. In 2004, he correctly picked 21 of the 24 winners — and has been trying to get back into the 20s ever since.