Oscars forecast: 'Nomadland' and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' in a showdown – but is an upset lurking again?

Actor in a Supporting Role

Going by the precursors, this is Daniel Kaluuya's award to lose. He's got trophies from the SAGs, BAFTAs, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. It may be his only real competition in the category is Sacha Baron Cohen, which may be tempting for some people since seeing the man who also plays Borat so deftly handling a dramatic role seems worthy of checking his box. But this is all Kaluuya, and deservedly so. He was incredible as Chicago Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton.

Writing (Original Screenplay)

This is a two-film race between "Promising Young Woman" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7." What "Chicago 7" has going for it is its writer, Aaron Sorkin – one of the most renowned names in film and TV scriptwriting. He'll definitely get some love just on name value alone. Plus, he's a master of writing dialogue between characters, and "Chicago 7" is chock full of that. But Emerald Fennell's script for "Promising Young Woman" really does seem to embody the name of the category: Original. We've seen courtroom dramas like "Chicago 7" before, and we've even seen them from Sorkin ("A Few Good Men"). Fennell is a new voice when it comes to writing – she also is a writer on "Killing Eve" – who put together a story that is timely and riveting and disturbing all at the same time. She has key precursor wins, too