Ozzie Guillen, Chris Chelios to make appearances in Region

Two Chicago sports legends who thrilled fans during the 1990s will appear in the Region to meet with fans and sign autographs this weekend.

Former Chicago White Sox short stop and manager Ozzie Guillen, who led the Pale Hose to their 2005 World Series title, will appear from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Beggar's Pizza at 1326 119th St. in downtown Whiting.

Then National Hockey League Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios, who played for the Chicago Blackhawks from 1990 to 1999, will appear from Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bridges' Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar at 121 N. Griffith Blvd. in Griffith.

BM Authentics and Highland-based The Collectors Cave teamed up to bring Guillen to downtown Whiting Friday night. The World Series Champion was the 1985 Rookie of the Year, a three-time All-Star and the 2005 Manager of the Year after leading the South Siders to their first championship since 1917.

Tickets start at $39.99 per autograph.