P.A.R.C. to celebrate two years in Michigan City

The P.A.R.C. Politics Art Roots Culture center will celebrate its second year in Michigan City this weekend and everyone's invited.
Sergio Kochergin and Vince Emanuele, decorated Marine Corps veterans who fought in the same unit in the Iraq War, founded the "community space for activists, organizers, artists and musicians to gather, share ideas, create projects and display their work" after returning home. It's hosted a number of events, including lectures, author talks, concerts and plays like the Ecopolis South Shore play that imagined a more environmentally sustainable future for Northwest Indiana.
P.A.R.C.'s two-year anniversary party will take place at 7 p.m. June 22 at 1713 Franklin St. in Michigan City. It will feature live music, including performances of punk, rap, experimental and instrumental rock by Don "RedRah" Thomas, Flostorm, Jerry Crisler, Whole Waves, You're Dead, Blastcap, The South Shore Standard and The Footlight District. Doors open at 7 p.m.
"P.A.R.C. is proud to celebrate two years of activism, culture and community, having hosted over 160 public events, including live music performances, community organizing workshops, political education classes, documentary film screenings, and art installations," Emanuele said in a press release.
The 21+ cash-only event costs $5 and the music starts at 7. Haro's Mexican Restaurant will provide the food, including vegetarian options and there will be beer and wine.
For more information, call Emanuele at (760) 819-9473 or email vincent.emanuele333@gmail.com.