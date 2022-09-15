Pai Gow Poker easy to learn and fun to play

Breaking away from the slots is a necessary transition for casino players if they wish to enjoy the total casino experience and attempt to derive the most bang from their gambling dollar.

Pai Gow Poker, which is available at casinos in The Region, is a great way to stay in action for a long period of time without subjecting your bankroll to the volatility of big short-term losses.

Perfect basic playing strategy keeps the house edge at about 2.5 percent, which isn't bad at all when compared with other house-banked poker variation table games.

It's an easy game to learn and progresses at a leisurely pace. It makes for an intriguing playing experience, especially if you like kitchen table poker but are intimidated by casino poker rooms.

Pai Gow Poker is a casino "hybrid", a game that's a cross between Chinese dominos (Pai Gow) and American 7-card poker. It's played at a blackjack-style table using a 52-card deck plus one joker.

The joker is not wild in Pai Gow poker. Rather it can be used only as an ace or as a card to complete a straight, flush, straight flush, or royal flush.

The game consists of a dealer and up to six players, each of whom is dealt seven cards face down for each round of betting.

The object is for each player to arrange his or her cards into a two-card poker hand and a five-card poker hand. The dealer sets the house hands according to established proprietary rules.

Your two-card hand cannot outrank your five-card hand or you automatically lose your bet. Beginners may even request that the dealer set your hands for you.

When all the hands are set, the dealer compares his hands with those of the players. The player wins his bet if both of his hands outrank both of the dealer's hands. If one is higher and one is lower, it's a push. You lose your bet if the dealer beats your hands or his hands are identical in rank to yours.

All winning bets are paid off at even money. Every time you win, the casino collects a five percent commission, or 25 cents on a five-dollar hand.

There is definitely a skill factor involved in setting your hands. Computer studies have shown there are optimum ways to play, the precepts of which keep the house edge down and increase your chances of winning.

BONUS ROUND-UP

BLUE CHIP: The complimentary casino floor entertainment at Rocks Lounge this weekend spotlights Nawty on Friday (Sept. 16), and The Student Body on Saturday (Sept. 17) with their special take on rock, pop and alternative hits. Both shows start at 9 p.m. Southern Draw takes over the stage on Sunday (Sept. 18) with a focus on southern rock and country beginning at 3 p.m.

FOUR WINDS: W Club players club members can continue to earn entries for the “Rush for the Money” promotion to be held at the New Buffalo location on Friday (Sept. 23) from 4 to 11 p.m. (EDT). Things start off with two guests each winning $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play. Each hour from 5 to 10 p.m. three guests will be randomly selected to play Rush for the Money. Each of the 18 winners will receive $500 in instant credit/free slot play and have the chance to pick four positions on the game board. If the four positions point value equal 100 points, the player could win $100,000. The last chance drawing at 11 p.m. will send one guest home $5,000 richer.

HARD ROCK: The multi-talented vocalist and song writer Jeremy McComb takes to Hard Rock Café Stage on Friday for a 9 p.m. performance. American English, the widely acclaimed Beatles tribute band, will perform on Saturday, also at 9 p.m. Council Oak Bar Stage will feature rock, jazz, and blues guitarist Melvin Taylor on Friday, and soul singer Laura Rain on Saturday. The curtain rises on both shows at 8 p.m.

Get in on the “Instant Free Play Replay” every Friday this month from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Unity Rewards players club members who play with their card and earn 100 tier credits during the promotional period will receive $10 in free slot play. There is no limit to how many times a guest can earn the free slot play on any given day of the promotion.

HARRAHS JOLIET: Saturday (Sept. 17) is the drawing day for the week-long “Lucky Envelope” promotion. Swipe your Caesars Rewards players club card at a promotional kiosk through Friday to receive bonus entries. On promotion day, swipe your card again to activate your bonus entries and complimentary tier-status based entries. Hourly drawings will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Caesars Rewards area. Four winners each hour will win a share of $20,000 in free casino play.