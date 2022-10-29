 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Painters to host open studios at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts

Painters to host open studios at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts

Pictured is the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake Street in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

People will have the chance to see artists at work in the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Miller this week.

Angela Mathias Saxon, who grew up in Miller and attended Wirt High School, and Royce Deans, who is originally from Chicago, will be working in the gallery at 540 S. Lake Street in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is exhibiting their work in its "In the Company of Nature" exhibit. It's also an artist residency with an open studio where they work daily on their art, print on a press and engage the public through Nov. 4.

Saxon and Deans now live in Michigan by Traverse City and the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. They are exhibiting paintings and monotypes while operating a printmaking studio in the gallery.

Her work depicts landscapes, often painted in en plein air fashion.

"As a perceptual painter, Angela translates her observations of nature into a personal dialect of color, shape, line and light, expressive marks that both describe and negate their subject matter," The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Using this unique language, she is able to evoke more than the landscape in her atmospheric work, imbuing it with added purpose and clarity of vision."

She often paints in series that depict how nature shifts.

"While her painting is direct and confident, she also takes risks regularly and remains open to happy accident and creative chance: the way that a brush full of paint feels its way around the arc of a shoreline, inadvertently dragging bright green through pale blue," The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Contained in the open space between communication and doubt, Angela’s work is in a constant state of evolution."

Deans also draws inspiration from natural landscapes.

"Royce Deans was born of parents that understood the important role that art plays in society and how crucial exposure to and participation in is to the development of a young person," The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "He was raised in the western suburbs of Chicago with access to museums and concert halls of every variety. Graduating from the American Academy of Art in Chicago gave him the foundation to build a life in the arts."

For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org, email mbacdarts@gmail.com or call 219-885-9114.

 

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

