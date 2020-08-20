Pandemic accelerates power shift in fashion, advertising

“Even though we had a lot of Zoom meetings with the clients, they still left us plenty of room for creativity and freedom which we really appreciated,” she said in an email to The Associated Press. “It was so much more fun than being ‘just a model,’ and felt very rewarding.”

While Guérin is uniquely positioned to create a quality product with a professional photographer under her roof, not all models are so lucky.

Haart says less than half of the models she manages have had the opportunity and capabilities to shoot their own material. Still, she sees the shift toward models having more control over their personal brand as long-lasting, so she’s continuing to push in this direction, even as some models begin returning to studios.

“I don’t want to be Blockbuster,” she said. “I want to be Netflix.”

It’s this same attitude that led Amy Zunzunegui to change her strategy as she prepared to launch her skincare brand, WLDKAT.

When the pandemic forced her to cancel her planned launch event, she instead assembled a self-shot video campaign featuring 14 women using her products.