Parents call for charges in drug death of Bobby Brown Jr

The parents of Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, said Tuesday that they want those responsible for his accidental overdose death held responsible, and prosecutors said they are considering criminal charges.

In an autopsy report released Monday, the Los Angeles County coroner said 28-year-old Brown Jr. died Nov. 18 from the combined effects of cocaine, alcohol and the opioid fentanyl.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Brown Jr.'s parents and their attorney emphasized the fatal dose of fentanyl in his system, and its frequent unexpected presence in the street versions of other drugs.

“My family continues to mourn my son’s death," Bobby Brown said in the statement. “This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes.”

Brown Jr.'s mother Kim Ward said he “associated himself with the wrong people."

"My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable,” Ward said in the statement.