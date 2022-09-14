Park Forest Art Fair to feature many artists, including from Region

The Park Forest Art Fair in the south suburbs will feature the work of artists from across the Midwest, including from Northwest Indiana.

The Tall Grass Arts Association is sponsoring the 66th annual Park Forest Art Fair on the Village Green in downtown Park Forest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“This is the second oldest juried art fair in the Chicagoland region and it has maintained its quality over the years,” event Chairwoman Janet Muchnik said.

It will feature artists from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona. Region artists include Highland-based photographer Taryn Takacs, St. John-based jeweler Susan Wade and New Carlisle-based jeweler Peggy Gearhart.

“Fair visitors have a tradition here of talking with the artists and in fact, the artists expect people to stop by and chat," she said. "They sell their works at very reasonable prices. This is the fair where people can buy originals for very reasonable prices.”

Artistic mediums on display include ceramics, etchings, sculpture, photographs, painting, digital art, jewelry and hand-blown glass.

There also will be a Kids' Art Alley with hands-on activities, a beer tent and live music, including from the Grand Prairie Choral Arts Group. Food vendors include Poppin’ Plates, Exquisite Pound Cakes, Flaming Hotties, Terrel’s BBQ and Southland Caterers.

This year's festival will include a tribute to Tall Grass artist Patricia Moore who long exhibited at the fair and taught art to thousands of aspiring artists before her recent death.

For more information, visit tallgrassarts.org or call 708-748-3377.