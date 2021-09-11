Park Forest Art Fair, voted one of best in country, to return, feature Region artists

The Park Forest Art Fair, which has been named one of the best art fairs in the country by ArtFairCalendar.com, returns for its 65th year next weekend.

The Tall Grass Arts Association will host the arts festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 19 at the Village Green in downtown Park Forest.

Artists will appear from across the Chicago metro area, including Carri Cole of Highland, Susan Wade of St. John, Brenda Anderson of Crown Point and Peggy Gearhart of New Carlisle.

“This is the second oldest juried art fair in the Chicagoland region and it has maintained its quality over the years,” Chairwoman Janet Muchnik said. “Fair visitors have a tradition here of talking with the artists and in fact, the artists expect people to stop by and chat. In fact, one of the new items in the fair, this year, is a 'People’s Choice award.' Fair attendees can nominate the person they think is the best artist, in any medium. The winner gets a cash prize and four of the people submitting nominations will also win a prize for entering."

The art being sold includes ceramics, sculpture, photographs, jewelry, hand-blown glass and, of course, paintings. It will include hands-on crafts in the Kid' Art Alley, the Children's Art Contest and face painting.